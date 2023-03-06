AWhen the final whistle sounded, everyone involved seemed at a loss. Now was that good? Who does this one point advance? The Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg players crept off the pitch after a rather sobering 2-2 draw. The division of points is not enough, especially for the claims of Eintracht. “There was certainly more in the game,” said Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. He was by far the best player on a team who didn’t feel like celebrating at the end of a hard-fought game. Despite his strong saves, Trapp sounded thoughtful.

Their early deficit through a goal by Omar Marmoush (10th minute) was countered by Eintracht goals from Randal Kolo Muani with a header (22nd) and Evan Ndicka (26th). The interim lead could not be maintained because Wolfsburg managed to equalize shortly before half-time after a cunning free kick.

A cross from Patrick Wimmer was headed into the goal by Yannick Gerhardt (43′). Ndicka had allowed himself to be tricked into guarding him and was no longer able to interfere decisively. It was surprising that neither of the two teams had the guts to play for a win. Shortly before the end of the game, Ndicka at least managed to hit the post.

Start alone

In the question of whether Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg deserved a place in European football at the end of the season, there was evidence that was worth seeing on this 23rd Bundesliga matchday. Thanks to the four goals in the first half, it became clear that both teams can do really good things on really good days. In the Eintracht team, it was particularly noticeable how Randal Kolo Muani remained present in the center of the attack and did not allow himself to be discouraged despite the physical strength of the Wolfsburg defence.







The Frenchman often took over the attack of the opposing defense single-handedly. Eintracht bothered their hosts subtly. There was no early, collective pressing. Mario Götze, who returned to the starting eleven, limited himself to the role of the occasional passer. The fact that Eintracht still had good chances to score was thanks to the individual class of Kolo Muani and the hard work of Philipp Max and Aurelio Buta on the flanks. They made it clear that VfL Wolfsburg always has weaknesses when it is harassed with force and speed.

The tactic that Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner worked out for his team this time was a long way from aggressive hurray football. In central midfield, captain Sebastian Rode and Daichi Kamada were responsible for stability. That calmed things down, but was not enough to fundamentally slow down VfL Wolfsburg. The Lower Saxony are particularly dangerous when they force the opponent into a kind of stranglehold with the help of a lot of ball possession.







Again and again Wimmer and Maximilian Arnold were allowed to start their dangerous crosses. Eintracht goalkeeper Trapp was the focus of a game that needed help from him. A few seconds after the start of the game, it was noticed that the goal he was guarding was not exactly anchored to the ground. What referee Daniel Schlager complained about to the amazement of the 27,853 spectators in the stadium, Trapp eliminated with an artistic insert. He hung himself on the gate, pushed its post down and cleared the soil of disturbing water. This gymnastics should not remain the last moment in which the strong Trapp took on an important role.



Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp pushes the goal back into place with pull-ups.

Glasner was a creative and driving coach at VfL Wolfsburg for two years. The Austrian has been taking his next career step in Frankfurt since 2019 and is currently going through a difficult phase with Eintracht. Scoring two goals against a defensively strong rival like Wolfsburg is a good thing away from home. But all in all, there was a lack of vigor and lightness to bring the opponent to his knees.

VfL Wolfsburg had the chance plus, who tried their luck with deep passes and crosses behind the defence. Only after the change of sides did Eintracht become more present and gradually shifted their work deeper into the opposing half of the game. That was no longer rewarded. Kolo Muani in particular had to realize that there were easier tasks than duels with the giant Wolfsburg defenders Maxence Lacroix and Micky van de Ven.