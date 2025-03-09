Eintracht Frankfurt failed the dress rehearsal for the Europa League duel with Ajax Amsterdam. Four days before the round of 16 second leg against the Dutch record champion, the Hesse lost 1-2 (1-0) to the 1st FC Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Eintracht thus lost third place in the table to 1. FSV Mainz 05.

In front of 58,000 spectators, Michy Bathshuayi (13th minute) put the home side in the lead, but Leopold Querfeld (62nd) and Woo-Yeong Jong (78th) turned the game in favor of the Berliners. In injury time Frankfurt’s striker Hugo Ekitiké (90.+5) missed a penalty to compensate.

For Eintracht, the bankruptcy meant a setback in the fight for a Champions League ticket. Union, on the other hand, is now allowed to take a little breath with 26 points in the relegation battle.