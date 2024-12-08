The proud football club Borussia Dortmund is currently in first place in the Bundesliga home table and in a respectable fourth place in the long, elite Champions League table. The traditional Westphalian club feels appropriately recognized in such privileged ranks. What Dortmunders don’t like at the moment is looking at the Bundesliga away table. In this special ranking (at best indirectly decisive for TV money, European Cup admissions and relegation decisions), BVB is in third-to-last place. He hasn’t won a single one of his six away games so far. A 0-0 draw in Bremen on the second matchday and now a 1-1 draw in Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening were the highest of emotions so far. In between there were four away defeats in a row.

In Mönchengladbach, Dortmund were initially lucky because referee Tobias Stieler interpreted a possible penalty-worthy foul by Ramy Bensebaini (13th) and a possible penalty-worthy handball by Serhou Guirassy (15th) as being too minor. Afterwards, the guests came close to their first away win of the league season after a 1-0 lead by Jamie Gittens (65th), but then they were angered by Gladbach’s Kevin Stöger’s 1-1 equalizer with a penalty kick (71st). They questioned this penalty, which had only been enforced via video evidence, because they did not consider referee Stieler’s failure to blow the whistle to be a clear wrong decision and the VAR’s intervention was therefore inappropriate. “I can’t understand the penalty,” said sports director Sebastian Kehl sternly and lamented the missed success as a result. “How much we would have liked to have solved the away issue with a win!”

Although it is still early in the season: Champions League qualification is gradually moving out of reach

This is a euphemism. If Borussia Dortmund manages just two draws in six away games, then perhaps the popular saying is that they are weak away from home, but not the BVB sports director. Instead of a deficit, Dortmund have an “issue”, but this also prevents them from reducing contact with the top teams in the Bundesliga – worse still: they have to endure the fact that the deficit is getting bigger. A new Champions League qualification is gradually becoming out of reach (if such a thing can be said after 13 of 34 match days), and this represents a danger for the new, young coach Nuri Sahin.

The 36-year-old was noticeably dejected on Saturday evening, calling himself “very, very disappointed” and missing the win “very, very annoying”. Nobody can really explain why BVB wins almost everything at home and loses almost everything away. “We have to go through this pain now,” said Sahin on ZDF after the game.

Controversial scene: Referee Tobias Stieler gives a penalty for Gladbach after studying the video – much to the displeasure of BVB. (Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa)

The last time the club had such a bad away record after six away games was 33 years ago. Even back then, in the fall of 1991, under the newly appointed coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, with whom BVB won the Champions League six years later, there were only two draws in the first six away games. However, Dortmund won their seventh away game 3-0 at FC Bayern. A liberation with a bang! Nuri Sahin’s current team will play their seventh away game in Wolfsburg two days before Christmas. Then it will be seen whether BVB can resolve its away “issue” in time for the festival of love.

Before that, however, there are two more home games in the largest German stadium (81,365 spectators), and even more than the Bundesliga game next Sunday against TSG Hoffenheim, BVB is electrified by the Champions League game this Wednesday against FC Barcelona and his German coach Hansi Flick. In the table of 36, it is the duel between fourth and third and therefore the top game of the sixth match day, a cracking continental game.

“A new injury in every game” – two Dortmund players suffered against Gladbach

From the Bundesliga into the Champions League, however, there is a completely different issue that is currently tormenting Dortmund, because in Mönchengladbach two players had to be replaced injured again, this time Maximilian Beier and Niklas Süle. This also wears down coach Sahin. “That’s the story this year,” he said, “I have the feeling that there is a new injury in every game.” The ailing Julian Brandt was also completely missing from Mönchengladbach. Now Dortmund is worried about whether Brandt, Süle and Beier can play again on Wednesday against Barça.

Süle’s loss in central defense would be serious, as Waldemar Anton was also injured there recently. Brandt and Beier would be important for the offensive, where the 20-year-old winger Gittens is currently outshining everything. His goal in Gladbach was the Englishman’s fourth goal in his fourth competitive game in a row. Gittens has also been missing a lot in recent years due to ankle and shoulder injuries – but he is currently in top shape and in great health. What a beautiful topic!