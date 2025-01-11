Markus Krösche sent the sentence, which is likely to deeply worry the supporters of Eintracht Frankfurt, to the world immediately before the game: “Basically, it is the case that someone has expressed their interest,” said the sports director on the Sky microphone. Anyone could piece together the rest: the player in whom interest was expressed is Omar Marmoush; the “someone” will be Manchester City. The English champions are in crisis, have considerable financial resources, and the industry unanimously whispers that Pep Guardiola’s attention for help has fallen on the Egyptian, who scored two goals from one shot in parts of the first half of the season.

Maybe it was the other way around. In any case, the Frankfurters now have to weigh up what is more important to them: money or strikers. If they took the money, the dynamics of this story could quickly also affect Mainz 05 (see match report below). In any case, Omar Marmoush was in the starting line-up regardless of the hustle and bustle at the Millerntor and didn’t play as if he was already in the light blue jersey in his mind: he tested St. Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj with two shots early on and saw his strike partner Hugo Ekitiké only take that one The post hit the post and his own fifth attempt was then made: St. Pauli’s defense had inadequately cleared a cross and Marmoush took advantage of the confusion. The fact that he didn’t celebrate afterwards wasn’t a farewell greeting: the Egyptian played for Hamburg in 2021.

St. Pauli, chronically weak offensively, especially at home, still showed amazing defense and would have deserved the 1-1 draw. Josuha Guilavogui probably had the best chance just before Marmoush’s goal, but his aim was not accurate enough from close range. Frankfurt won happily and stays close to industry leaders Leverkusen and Bavaria. Next week’s home game against the troubled Dortmund team is likely to be just as groundbreaking as Krösche’s decision in the Marmoush case.

1. FC Heidenheim – 1. FC Union Berlin 2:0 (1:0), Goals: 1-0 Frans Krätzig (17th), 2-0 Adrian Beck (83rd)

For half a year, almost nothing came together for Frans Krätzig on loan from FC Bayern at VfB Stuttgart; The 21-year-old only helped out twice for the Stuttgart reserves in league three. At FC Heidenheim, Krätzig’s new temporary rental, on Saturday: starting eleven, first shot on goal via direct pass, goal. Is it Heidenheim’s red and blue jerseys, which are somewhat reminiscent of the color scheme of Bayern’s jerseys in the stormy 1990s and which have now revitalized Krätzig? Will Munich’s efficiency and luck at the game now also rub off on the Heidenheim team? Well, Union’s Tom Rothe did the hosts a favor on Saturday by taking himself out of the game with an unsuccessful reception and the following emergency brake. And Adrian Beck’s 2-0 win came in a phase in which Union didn’t play like a team with fewer players. Steffen Baumgart’s debut in Berlin reads like this: a highly controversial sports court ruling, a competitive game, minus one point.

FSV Mainz 05 – VfL Bochum 2:0 (1:0), Goals: 1:0 and 2:0 Jonathan Burkardt (23rd, 69th)

In Hamburg, Omar Marmoush scored for Frankfurt, in Mainz Jonathan Burkardt scored for Mainz – and the fates of these two strikers may meet in the very near future. Should Marmoush really move to England, the German international would be the most logical replacement candidate for Eintracht. Not only because he resembles the Egyptian due to his skills and so-called profile, but because he practically already lives in the Rhine-Main area. He wouldn’t even have to dismantle his couch. Christian Heidel, who is responsible for buying and selling in Mainz, has already said that his captain has “no price tag,” but of course Heidel also knows that only now can they capitalize on Manchester City’s desperation. Exciting.

Against Bochum, who temporarily received two additional points from the DFB sports court during the week, Burkardt was the player in a tough game that made it worth coming. First Bochum’s Bernardo canceled the offside with a strong pass from Caci, Burkardt ran through, received the ball cleanly and converted even more cleanly. Then, during a better phase in Bochum, he made it 2-0 and decided the game. Mainz is actually in a Champions League spot, at least for the time being. Burkardt also moved up to third place on the top scorer list, with twelve goals he is only two goals behind: Omar Marmoush.

Jonathan Burkardt makes it 1-0. (Photo: Patrick Scheiber/Jan Huebner/Imago)

SC Freiburg – Holstein Kiel 3:2 (2:0), Goals: 1:0 Nicolai Remberg (23rd, own goal), 2:0 Christian Günter (38th), 3:0 Vincenzo Grifo (74th), 3:1 and 3:2 Phil Harres (85th, 90th)

A goal with no shot on goal – yes, that’s possible. Freiburg’s Eren Dinkci, who has been far below his previous season’s form since moving from Heidenheim to SC, passed the ball sharply and across in the penalty area, Kiel’s Nicolai Remberg straddling between them and producing an arc lamp into his own goal, which he probably hasn’t used in 100 deliberate attempts Training would have been replicated. Freiburg’s 2-0 was even more beautiful: Christian Günter sent the ball with a free kick on a long, 115 km/h fast and very deliberate journey into the crease of the goal – Kiel’s goalkeeper Timon Weiner, however, also hopped around very clumsily in the penalty area, probably unintentionally . The guests then fought back a little, Vincenzo Grifo seemed to have already destroyed Kiel’s small glimmer of hope with the third goal. But then Kiel found its way back into the game thanks to two goals from Phil Harres. Referee Sören Storks released Freiburg with the final whistle.

TSG Hoffenheim – VfL Wolfsburg 0:1 (0:1), Goal: 0:1 Mohamed Amoura (29).

If it’s a tough afternoon kick in freezing temperatures in Sinsheim, then at least the standards of Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold warm the viewer. When the 30-year-old hits them well, his flanks have more heat than any North Indian dish marked with three pepperoni on the menu. Shortly before the lead, Arnold was almost successful when he served an assist to Tiago Tomas, which Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann punched out. The subsequent corner actually brought something in: Although the next assist turned away from the goal, Mohamed Amoura had a lot of time to think carefully about how he was going to push the ball into the goal properly. After that, the audience couldn’t even warm up to Arnold’s standards anymore; Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind hit the post, Hoffenheim’s Alexander Prass hit the ball over the empty goal. And for Hoffenheim’s coach Christian Ilzer, now without a win for eight competitive games? It’s starting to get uncomfortable at freezer level.