Most recently, Bayer Leverkusen had discussions about center forward Patrik Schick, who is used much less frequently by coach Xabi Alonso than he would like. This time Schick was allowed to play against Werder Bremen from the start, which, however, did not mean much: After the exhausting and grueling 0: 3 in the round of 16 of the Champions League at Bayern, Alonso had changed the team to seven positions. Werder was also heavily defeated recently, and the DFB Cup out of the third division club Bielefeld also joined four Bundesliga defeats in series. Ultimately, the meeting of the frustrated ended surprisingly: with a 2-0 win of the Bremen.

SV Werder took the lead in the seventh minute, after a bad pass from Mario Hermoso, the ball landed over André Silva and Jens Stage with Romano Schmid, who hit the outside of the outside. After that, the Bremeners were defensively stable, Leverkusen hardly got any chances – until the aftermath of the first half when Aleix García hit the crossbar. Alonso changed three times at half -time – among other things, Florian Wirtz came, but after only ten minutes after a bad foul from Mitchell Weiser, wiser.

Florian Wirtz quickly had to get off the pitch after a foul by Mitchell. (Photo: Martin Meissner/AP)

Schick, however, had no bond with the game, no chance of scoring and walked on the edge of a yellow-red card. Then the striker suddenly had the chance to equalize in the 70th minute, but he narrowly missed Amine Adli’s flank. Overall, the Leverkusen opportunities increased in the course of the second half, Exequiel Palacios failed twice due to Werder’s keeper Michael Zetterer. Bayer did not score a goal, instead Justin Njinmah met in added time to 0: 2-conclusion: Bayern-exhaust slides did not use, and probably left the last chance of the championship.

Borussia Dortmund – FC Augsburg 0: 1 (0: 1), Gate: 0: 1 Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (23rd)

The home game against the FCA showed an example of how fragile the BVB construct under Niko Kovac is. As expected, the Dortmunders had everything, broke the flank around the flank, cornerball around corner into the opposing penalty area-but the gate turned the Augsburgers in the middle of the first half, from which so often cited nothing: a long free kick from ex-Dortmund Wolf sailed on the second post to Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, and whose header in turn over Gregor Kobel.

Five minutes after the break, BVB then cheered briefly, but the supposed compensation of Julian Brandt did not count due to wafer tender. The same game shortly afterwards on the other: According to the referee team around Deniz Aytekin, a Augsburger blocked his opponent out of the side at a free -kick flank, so that the tight own goal of Salih Özcan was then revoked. The review of the scene by the Var lasted almost five (!) Minutes.

The black and yellow pressed the balance with a lot of will, but there was a lack of clear chances, so that either a few centimeters were missing, or FCA goalkeeper Finn could parry Dahmen. The Augsburgers themselves left several excellent counterattacks against upset Dortmund, but the BVB did not use that either.

Holstein Kiel – VfB Stuttgart 2: 2 (1: 1), Goals: 0: 1 Jamie Leweling (15th), 1: 1 and 2: 1 Steven Skrzybski (31st, 46th), 2: 2 Hermedin Demirovic (55.), Special occurrences: red for Leonidas Stergiou (52.)

Out of the result crisis, the VfB motto was called-if necessary with violence: And so foreign strikers Jamie Leweling drog the ball from a pointed angle with so much Karacho on the goal that Timon Weiner did not get his arms in time. The Kiel goalkeeper did not look particularly happy in the situation. The leadership brought the lead to the Stuttgart no security. A long throw -in and a header duel won was enough so that Steven Skrzybski could compensate for sparkling blank in the penalty area.

The second round was just eight seconds before that Skrzybski turned the game with a long -range shot. The Kieler had simply tried it for luck from an impossible position, and Alexander Nübel surprised in the VfB goal. It came thicker for the Stuttgart team shortly afterwards: temporary defender Leonidas Stergiou (the VfB was missing six central defenders) stumbled the ball, felled Skrzybski as the last man and saw red. But again the unexpectedly followed: the Stuttgart team came to a quick balance. Substitute Hemedin Demirovic first pissed a long -beaten ball and pushed in to 2-2 shortly afterwards. In the last half hour, Kiel was more active and more dangerous with a man, but that was not enough for the home win.

VfL Wolfsburg – FC St. Pauli 1: 1 (0: 1), Goals: 0: 1 sieve van der Heyden (38th), 1: 1 Mohamed Amoura (70th, penalty)

FC St. Pauli had all lost the past four games and did not shoot a single goal, and the opponent had contributed an own goal in the previous 1: 1 against Augsburg. So it was eight hours of Bundesliga football without a self -scored goal that Hamburg ended in the guest appearance at VfL Wolfsburg in the 38th minute. After a corner kick, Jackson Irvine put the ball over the head across defenders Sieben van der Heyden, who had no trouble from one meter – a scorch that was not too spectacular, but statistically phenomenal.

And, what could not be foreseen at the time, a more valuable one: in the end there was a 1-1 for St. Pauli and an away counter in the relegation battle. Mohammed Amoura scored 1-1 for the Wolfsburg (70th) by penalty that van der Heyden caused. Eight minutes later, Amoura failed due to St. Pauli’s goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, who was once again characterized against Jakub Kaminski (87th). So it remained with the draw, the lead of the Hamburgers on the relegation place Schmolz by Bochum’s surprise coup in Munich.