Perhaps Jess Thorup did not get enough gifts on Friday for his 55th birthday, at least Mönchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi gave him a present in the form of an unspeakable back pass. The same gathered Augsburg’s Fredrik Jensen and stormed onto the rushing Borussia keeper Jonas Omlin. He came one step too late, got the striker off his legs and had to get off the field with red. Omlin had taken the place of Moritz Nicolas operated on the Adductors for the first time, but had to vacate the goal for Tobias Sippel after just 29 minutes. The fact that the 36-year-old has a lot of game practice can not be said, but he did not allow himself to be guilty in his first game of the season until the break.

This was also due to the fact that surprise gifts in Swabia apparently do not enjoy a high priority, at least until the break, the guests only managed a dangerous conclusion from Phillip Tietz. Rather, the FCA was able to thank his goalkeeper that the break was goalless: First Finn Dahmen fought back twice from a short distance after a corner against Ko ItaKara and Joe Scally (36th minute) before he shot shortly before half -time The free Robin Hack from seven meters (42nd) parried.

Apparently Thorup decided to accept the offers of the Gladbacher in a sip of break tea, and his staff acted much more determined immediately after the restart. With a quick yield: Jeffrey Gouweleeuw stuck steeply on Alexis Claude-Maurice, who pushed flat into the short corner-with Sippel going to the ground a little stiff. Also in the second goal, Gladbach’s replacement goalkeeper did not make a good figure when the next shot from Claude-Maurice slipped under his outstretched foot. After all, Sippel was the third goal of the Frenchman, who met all the prerequisites for real hat trick, from a partial debt. Because before that, Julian Weigl had himself danced in the penalty area.

Actually, the hosts had directed the view of Europe according to a series of three wins and a draw, this bankruptcy, along with the personnel weakening, is a bitter damper. FC Augsburg, on the other hand, further enlarges the distance to the endangered zone with the success and underpins the recently shown away strength.

VfL Wolfsburg – VfL Bochum 1: 1 (0: 0),, Goals: 0: 1 Erhan Mašovic (50th), 1: 1 Ivan Ordets (82nd, own goal)

The first half was the time of the big replacement goalkeeper parades. Initially, after a fatal false pass from Bernado against Mohamed Amoura, Timo Horn prevented the early deficit against Mohamed Amoura. Well, strictly speaking, Horn is no longer replacement goalkeeper, after a decision by coach Dieter Hecking, he officially exchanged roles with Patrick Drewes during the week. On the other hand, Marius Müller, who represented Kamil Grabara in Wolfsburg, parried a free header by Georgios Masouras. Bochum was lucky that Matus Bero was around a yellow-red card, but that something would be possible here was clear after Philip Hofmann’s shoot in the 36th minute.

It was a Bochum appearance that the combination of flank header took the lead. After a corner of Bero, Erhan Masovic headed 1-0 on the second post. A hit like from the relegation breeding book, where it is written: concentrate on the simple things and do it correctly. Although the VfL would not do justice to reduce it only to relegation -skating voids, at the end of the first and beginning of the second half, the Bochumers were the better team. However, they were lucky when Amouras was subsequently revoked 1-1. Jonas Wind had fouled beforehand, the video referee had seen it.

But then the pressure of the Wolfsburgers got too high, after a corner the ball flipped back and forth in the five -meter room, Ivan Ordets finally pressed him with his thigh into his own goal, Horn scratch him out too late. Although Yannik Gerhardt left the 2-1 for Wolfsburg shortly afterwards, it was a bottom -earned draw, which of course helps the Bochumers more. The actually safe relegation candidate has been unbeaten for three games, and VfL won five points against Kiel, Dortmund and Wolfsburg. And on Friday, the DFB Federal Court will decide in the event of a lighter throw in the event of a dispute whether there may be two more.

FSV Mainz 05 – FC St. Pauli 2: 0 (0: 0),, Goals: 1: 0 Jae-Sung Lee (67.), Paul Nebel (90.+5)

You have to imagine the meeting of Mainz and St. Pauli as the encounter between two satisfied teams. Both clubs play about expectations in their way, for both it is difficult for both to go out of the season with a failure. Some, Mainz, even gave the even expression in which they put together all the colors of the world into a carnival jersey – of course you can’t do anything in the Hamburg district.

In the game of the happy St. Pauli the better first half, the strong Noah Weißhaupt hit the inner post with a long -distance shot. Referee Felix Zwayer also had a short penalty for the Hamburgers, but Moritz Jenz did not hit Elias Saad on the foot as well as. After video studies, Zwayer revised his decision. St. Pauli missed the lead in its best phase and, as is often the case, collected the goal. Nadiem Amiri pulled out of the background, the ball sank nasty. Nikola Vasilj, who actually plays a super season in the Pauli goal, had the ball bounced up, Jae-sung Lee dust. Paul Nebel then punished an advanced opponent late in injury time. So Mainz continues to play around the, yes, really, champions League; St. Pauli is still too good because for a bad mood.