B.undesliga taillight FC Schalke 04 has separated from coach Christian Gross and sports director Jochen Schneider, according to media reports. Licensed player coordinator Sascha Riether and athletics coach Werner Leuthard also apparently have to leave. The Gelsenkircheners, threatened with relegation, reacted after the 1: 5 at VfB Stuttgart the day before, which reduced the club’s chances of staying in the class to a minimum. There was initially no official notification from the club.

Even before the game, media reports had caused unrest, according to which some players at Schneider are said to have pushed for the replacement of the Swiss football teacher. Schneider had initially refused. Gross ruled out resigning after the bankruptcy in Stuttgart. On Sunday morning, Sky showed pictures of Gross, who left the hotel near the arena with his bags packed.

The 66-year-old was introduced as the fourth Schalke coach this season shortly after Christmas. Already after the second game day, the Royal Blues parted ways with David Wagner. Manuel Baum could not stop the Schalke crash either and was replaced by Huub Stevens’ interim solution in December before Gross took over.

Only one win with coach Gross

This also turned out to be a mistake by Schneider, who had recently been repeatedly criticized for his personnel policy. It was already clear that Schneider should vacate his post by the end of the season at the latest. The Gross he brought in was able to prevent the Schalke team from breaking Tasmania Berlin’s Bundesliga record with 31 games in a row with a 4-0 win against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with the bottom of the table at the beginning of January. But after that, Gross didn’t succeed much with the team either. At the beginning of February, Schalke was eliminated from the DFB Cup in Wolfsburg.



One responsible for the Schalke crisis: Sports director Jochen Schneider

:



With only nine points from 23 games, the Royal Blues are already nine points behind relegation place 16. Schalke lost eight of the eleven competitive games in Gross’ short term, with only two draws in addition to the win against Hoffenheim. After the 0: 4 in the Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund a week ago, according to media reports, several players complained about Gross’s work and asked Schneider to be expelled. A club spokesman denied these reports. After the next low blow in Stuttgart, Schalke apparently parted from both of them.

The horror in Stuttgart had mostly followed Gross standing in the left corner of his coaching zone as if frozen in a statue, his hands buried deep in his pockets. After the gossip, he spoke of a “bitter day”. It was probably his 63rd and last in office as Schalke coach. Wataru Endo (10th and 26th minutes), storm tank Sasa Kalajdzic (34th) with his eleventh goal of the season and substitutes Philipp Klement (88th) and Daniel Didavi (90th + 2) secured VfB only their second home win of this season.

Sead Kolasinac could only shorten (40th). Substitute Nabil Bentaleb missed the chance to make it 2: 3 when he failed with a penalty against VfB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (72nd). The first three goals conceded were, once again, according to standards. Gross had to admit that his “mixed room-man coverage” hadn’t worked at all. And the rebellion of the professionals? Conflicts should be dealt “face-to-face, openly, directly”, he said, “I also expect that from players who cannot deal with me”. It didn’t come to that anymore.