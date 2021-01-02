W.hen you haven’t won a Bundesliga game in almost a year, you hold onto little things. The hopefuls of the bottom of the table FC Schalke 04 before the start of the rest of the season are a trainer who has actually resigned and who has not worked in the Bundesliga for ten years, and a new old left-back who has not played a league game since September has completed.

But the new coach Christian Gross, who made his Bundesliga comeback after 3744 days at Hertha BSC (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky), and Sead Kolasinac, who is not yet eligible to play, are definitely good for a little hope. The former Stuttgart Gross (66) should bring the experience and sovereignty that his predecessors David Wagner (49) and Manuel Baum (41) lacked in the hectic and tense Schalke environment.

Kolasinac, on loan from Arsenal for half a year, is said to bring missing virtues into play with speed and robustness. And due to the nostalgic note that is so important to Schalke as a former youth player and prodigal son, it even caused euphoria in some places. “We are really proud that a real Schalke boy is returning home with him,” said sports director Jochen Schneider: “Sead embodies exactly the values ​​that distinguish Schalke 04 and which are elementary in the fight to stay in the league: an irrepressible will and a strong character. “

The national player of Bosnia-Hercegovinas, who described the return as an “absolute affair of the heart”, could also become captain directly. In Berlin, the 27-year-old, who only played once on the second matchday at Arsenal in the current Premier League season, will still be missing due to the transfer rules of the German Football League.

So on Saturday all eyes are on Gross, who celebrated his highest Bundesliga victory as a Bochum player in 1981 6-0 at the later relegated Schalke. But in contrast to his predecessor Baum, who was 25 years his junior, who wanted to create stimuli with striking words and flowery language, the veteran relies completely on objectivity. After 29 games without a win – to the negative record of Tasmania Berlin only two are missing – it is of course a “special mission”. But if the team gets everything out of themselves, he is “firmly convinced” of staying in the class.

He could even secure continued employment at Schalke for the Swiss, who had actually already declared his career over in May. “I still have a lot of energy,” he said. “We’ll see what the future brings.”

The days of words are over at Schalke. Action must now follow. Gross, known as a tough dog, should and will work “with a clear line”, said Schneider, who still knows him from their shared days in Stuttgart. Gross himself calls for “ambition every second” and “a positive attitude around the team”. Breaking the Tasmania record after just two games, which most held for eternity, would be a major setback on this mission.