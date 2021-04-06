E.It is not a big surprise, but after Schalke’s CFO Christina Rühl-Hamers presented the figures for the 2020 financial year on Tuesday afternoon, it is clear: The bottom of the table in the Bundesliga will be under heavy loads in the Second Bundesliga in the coming season Fight ascent.

Revenue fell from € 275 million in 2019 to € 175 million, and the club’s liabilities rose from € 198 million to € 217 million. “The corona pandemic hit us with full force,” said Rühl-Hamers, who, however, also admitted that “the numbers from 2020 are almost a thing of the past”. Because Schalke looks to the future, and it is full of uncertainties.

Rühl-Hamers, who has been in office since the fall and who first presented herself to the public when the figures were presented, described herself as a person of conservative economics: “We only spend the money we have and not the money we have I hope to take it in the future, ”said the 44-year-old auditor, who has been with the club since 2010.

A very real danger

That would be a paradigm shift from the past two decades. But the mistakes of the past still weigh heavily. The financial liabilities of 149 million euros, for which interest and principal payments are due, become a real competitive disadvantage. These obligations, which Rühl-Hamers did not want to put into precise figures, put a strain on the second division budget as well as the big unknown: the players’ salaries.

Although Rühl-Hamers stated that Schalke would be “with the budget in the top group of the second division”, but if considerable parts of this budget, which should be somewhere in the range of 30 million euros, go to completely overpriced players, Schalke will hardly change be able to play along the rise. And this danger is very specific. Sebastian Rudy alone, who is on loan to TSG Hoffenheim, has the right to a six million euro salary in the coming season, and the club urgently needs to get rid of such players.

The problem: Nobody will offer people like Ralf Fährmann, Matija Nastasic or Mark Uth fees as high as the Schalke team back when they thought they were a club with Champions League ambitions. The new sports director Peter Knäbel faces many difficult negotiations. He will have to hope that some players will volunteer for smaller salaries for other clubs. “The squad restructuring has already begun and will continue until the end of the transfer period” in late summer, said Rühl-Hamers.

In addition, drastic measures were taken in other places. The renovation of the club area “Berger Feld” will be stopped with immediate effect. A large fan shop and a building in which many of the 600 employees should have their permanent workplace will not be built for the time being. One will “concentrate on the core business”, and that is football, said Rühl-Hamers. “The only budget that will not be reduced and maybe even increased a little in the next season is that of the Knappenschmiede” – the youth academy.









The decisive factor for the near future, however, will be the personnel costs for the professional department, which are currently around 80 million euros and which must be reduced to below 30 million despite many ongoing contracts. Schalke are still hoping for player sales. “We have valuable players in our squad,” said Rühl-Hamers.

It is unclear whether other clubs see it that way. If the transfer market, which has been shattered by the pandemic, does not generate any income, larger amounts of millions could be achieved through the sale of corporate divisions in an emergency. The “e-sports” division has a certain value, and the same applies to catering. FC Schalke is currently repositioning itself. What comes out in the end is completely unclear.