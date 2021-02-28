D.he FC Schalke 04 soon has more coaches than points in one season and gives a picture of horror when diving into the second Bundesliga. To the disastrous 1: 5 (1: 3) at VfB Stuttgart and an alleged revolt of the players not suitable for the Bundesliga before the game, the knocked-down bottom reacted radically on Sunday: head coach Christian Gross, sports director Jochen Schneider, team manager Sascha Riether and fitness coach Werner Leuthard have to leave .

“The decisions made have become inevitable after the disappointing performances against Dortmund and Stuttgart,” said supervisory board chairman Jens Buchta on Sunday afternoon and finally initiated the planning for the fourth Bundesliga descent. “We don’t need to talk about the other side of things: The sporting situation is clear, so we have to think beyond the season for every personnel decision that has yet to be made.”

The former manager of Hamburger SV and previous head of the Schalke youth training center, Peter Knäbel, is to succeed Schneider for a transitional period. Initially, the former professional Gerald Asamoah will step in as team manager until the end of the season. However, it is still unclear who will prepare the tumbling team for the game against FSV Mainz 05 on Friday. If a fifth coach were on the bench in one season, it would be a record in Bundesliga history.

Only nine points for Schalke

Previously, the Revierklub under David Wagner, Manuel Baum, Huub Stevens and most recently Gross, which was in debt with 240 million euros, had just achieved nine points in 23 games. For 55 years, no Bundesliga team has been worse off than the former Champions League permanent guest, who was runner-up in 2018.

The separation from the hapless tailor by the end of the season at the latest had already been determined. Buchta expressly thanked him for his “tireless” commitment. The 50-year-old came to Gelsenkirchen in March 2019 and had a difficult time from the beginning due to some mistakes in the time before him.

The Wagner signed on by him initially seemed a stroke of luck, but after an outstanding series of 2019/2020 an unprecedented crash followed since January 2020, which has continued to date. Since then, there have been two Bundesliga wins. The separation from Wagner already followed after the second day of this season. Schneider was completely wrong with his further coaching decisions.

Baum had to go in December without a single win. It was followed shortly before the turn of the year by the 66-year-old Gross, whom Schneider knew from common times in Stuttgart. There was no turning point under the Swiss either. On the contrary: after the 0: 4 clap in the derby against Dortmund a week ago, according to media reports, leading players are said to have called on Schneider and called for the separation from Gross, but this was rejected.

According to the “Bild” newspaper, it was Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and the permanently injured Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who were only signed in the winter. A club spokesman had decidedly rejected such reports before the game against Stuttgart. Riether left the exact contents of discussions with players that had taken place this week open.



One responsible for the Schalke crisis: Sports director Jochen Schneider

:



Image: dpa





At VfB there was another underground performance by the players. Emblematic of this was the grotesquely missed penalty by Nabil Bentaleb (72nd minute), through which the Royal Blues could have come back to 2: 3. The 26-year-old, who is considered difficult, had already been suspended six times at Schalke and repeatedly pardoned. Most recently, the club had tried again with the tech-savvy offensive player, although a return of Bentaleb had previously been categorically ruled out.

The image that some players gave off the field was also frightening. When asked whether he had actually called for the separation from Gross, Mustafi evaded Sky: “My job is to go out on the pitch and help,” said the 2014 world champion. “In the end, now is not the time where we have to try that one does the job of the other, but everyone has to do their job. ”The players did this insufficiently under changing coaches over the months. Even 61 goals conceded – by far the highest in the league – represent a disastrous record.

Gross was also disappointed by the allegations made by some players that he had trained incorrectly and repeatedly mixed up player names. “I think that when there are conflicts that you have to address them of course, but in the right way,” said Gross. He can “not necessarily understand” what is in the media. On Sunday he came to the club’s premises with a sports bag over his shoulder and in Schalke’s training pants – a little later the club announced the radical breakups.