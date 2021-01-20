English weeks in the Bundesliga. That means: the ball rolled on Wednesday evening on a total of four places. In the early evening Schalke had already lost the cellar duel against 1. FC Köln.
The reports and reactions to the games:
FC Bayern just won at SC Freiburg at the weekend, while Augsburg lost at Werder Bremen. The Bayern duel in Augsburg seemed to be going in a clear direction on Wednesday evening: Rani Khedira held his foot against Lucas Hernandez in the penalty area, followed by an Augsburg handball. In sum: penalty for FC Bayern, which Robert Lewandowski converted coolly after 13 minutes. Speaking of hand penalties: the FCA was denied one when the ball jumped to Lucas Hernandez’s arm in his own penalty area. There could well have been a license decision.
After the opening goal, the record champions were brutally dominant and didn’t let Augsburg get into the game at all. Nonetheless, the game flattened out and missed the big highlights. The narrow Bayern lead kept the game exciting, especially since Robert Lewandowski was replaced in the second half with muscular problems.
And then, played for 75 minutes, the home side got their hand penalty! This time it was Pavard who played the leather with his arm. The Fuggerstädter had earned the penalty through strong minutes in which they pushed Bayern deep into their own half. Substitute Alfred Finnbogason did not reap the rewards and put the ball off the point on the post. Augsburg then ran consistently and let FC Bayern – once again – not look and tremble well. The record champions dragged the 1-0 and the three points to the finish.
With the SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, two of the best form teams in the league met. And the game kept what it promised in advance. Amin Younes brought the guests from the banking metropolis into the lead after just six minutes. Freiburg, however, bit into the game and was not discouraged by the deficit. Roland Salli rewarded the Breisgauer after a little more than half an hour and scored with a nice lift over Kevin Trapp to equalize.
After the break, it remained an open exchange of blows. Freiburg coach Christian Streich brought Nils Petersen and God, football is beautiful: only five minutes later, the Joker from the service for the Freiburg leadership met. However, the home side’s lead only lasted 15 minutes until Keven Schlotterbeck hit his own goal with the very best and equalized for Eintracht. An overall disheveled, wild and exciting game finally ended with the justified 2: 2.
The duel between the two Bundesliga climbers rose on the Alm. While the home side from Bielefeld play a typical promoted season and fight to stay in the league, VfB has so far been able to shock and inspire the league with rigorous speed football.
However, this picture was reversed on Wednesday evening. Fabian Klos opened the scoring for Arminia after 27 minutes in a perfectly balanced game. The DSC then remained cold-blooded and efficient and forced the 2-0 shortly after the break: Stuttgart captain Kempf scored in his own goal. Bielefeld striker Doan tied a ribbon on the package and scored the 3-0. Which newcomer enchants the league with tempo offensive football ?!
One would not have thought before the season: Leipzig received Union Berlin on Wednesday evening, a competitor for the European ranks. Nevertheless, the home side went into the game as the clear favorite, but recently suffered a defeat against BVB and only a draw against Wolfsburg.
The Bulls also had a hard time against Union Berlin for a long time, left scoring chance after scoring chance and found too few answers against a well-stocked Unioner defense as usual. The Saxons ran tirelessly for 70 minutes until Emil Forsberg cracked the bulwark with a full shot. The close 1: 0 was enough for the Bulls to shell out something again after the games against BVB and Wolfsburg.
