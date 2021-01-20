The reports and reactions to the games:

After the opening goal, the record champions were brutally dominant and didn’t let Augsburg get into the game at all. Nonetheless, the game flattened out and missed the big highlights. The narrow Bayern lead kept the game exciting, especially since Robert Lewandowski was replaced in the second half with muscular problems.

And then, played for 75 minutes, the home side got their hand penalty! This time it was Pavard who played the leather with his arm. The Fuggerstädter had earned the penalty through strong minutes in which they pushed Bayern deep into their own half. Substitute Alfred Finnbogason did not reap the rewards and put the ball off the point on the post. Augsburg then ran consistently and let FC Bayern – once again – not look and tremble well. The record champions dragged the 1-0 and the three points to the finish.

In these times everything is uncertain, but one thing can be relied on: that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has the mask under his nose when he is shown in the live television picture. #FCAFCB – Florian Reis (@vunallemebbes) January 20, 2021

Augsburg deserved a point. Unfortunately I have to say so.#FCAFCB – LechBua ™ ️ © ️ (@ jodah0711) January 20, 2021

Playing times in which Robert #Lewandowski would already be the top scorer: 18/19

14/15

13/14

09/10

06/07

02/03

01/02

00/01

99/00

97/98

96/97

95/96

94/95

93/94

92/93

91/92

90/91

89/90

88/89

87/88

85/86

78/79#FCAFCB – Thomas Poppe (@DerPoppe) January 20, 2021

How could we please leave Hernandez on the bench for so long? He plays world class! Absolute defense chief?#FCAFCB – Laura? (@ xoLauraxo19) January 20, 2021

Not everything perfect, but the best first half since October? #FCAFCB – Steffen Meyer (@DerBayernBlog) January 20, 2021

Nothing perfect. Weakest second half since Gladbach two weeks ago ….. #FCAFCB https://t.co/efTKZhkPX9 – Steffen Meyer (@DerBayernBlog) January 20, 2021

Seems like has #Gorgeous found the right words for his boys during the break. The FCA is much more compact defensively and plays more daring offensively.#FCAFCB 0-1 (60 ‘) – Sandra Reichart (@fcbreichart) January 20, 2021

After the break, it remained an open exchange of blows. Freiburg coach Christian Streich brought Nils Petersen and God, football is beautiful: only five minutes later, the Joker from the service for the Freiburg leadership met. However, the home side’s lead only lasted 15 minutes until Keven Schlotterbeck hit his own goal with the very best and equalized for Eintracht. An overall disheveled, wild and exciting game finally ended with the justified 2: 2.

Chances ratio 1:20, score 1: 1, Frankfurt ratios. #SCFSGE – Sebastian Superhero (@SuperSebb) January 20, 2021

I think it’s good that at least Christian Streich pulls this through with us and never had a visit to the hairdresser. #SCFSGE – Melli (@giacobaer) January 20, 2021

The soundtrack in Freiburg falls under white torture according to the Geneva human rights convention. #SCFSGE – Laura (@_laura_stern) January 20, 2021

Petersen could also be Streich’s son, see? Because I do. #SCFSGE – Patricia (@paetrisha) January 20, 2021

However, this picture was reversed on Wednesday evening. Fabian Klos opened the scoring for Arminia after 27 minutes in a perfectly balanced game. The DSC then remained cold-blooded and efficient and forced the 2-0 shortly after the break: Stuttgart captain Kempf scored in his own goal. Bielefeld striker Doan tied a ribbon on the package and scored the 3-0. Which newcomer enchants the league with tempo offensive football ?!

Bielefeld is so disgusting to play and I don’t mean that in a derogatory way. You’re doing it right#Dscvfb – Candy Andy (12-4) // 22/40 (@ Kaliba1893) January 20, 2021

17/34 are played, VfB has 22 points, the third best offensive in the league (with Lev and Union) 7 points behind the relegation place and 15 on a relegation place. #DSCVfB Just in case some of you have forgotten that. pic.twitter.com/tmXt4z4qON – pabLost? ️ (@ P4blo0711) January 20, 2021

Have to admit that I wouldn’t have given Bielefeld 5 wins after the first half of the season. Arminia has two advantages over S04, Cologne & Co .: One is the lack of expectations. The other Ritsu Dōan. #DSCVfB – Niklas Levinsohn (@ levins0hn) January 20, 2021

Bielefeld never play a bad game – they are always well organized, committed and function as a team. I hope they keep the class. Now standing 17 points from 17 games is not that bad at all.#DSCVFB – Florian (@FoliBVB) January 20, 2021

It’s not over yet, but one way or another – there are sunny days. Shit, but no end of the world as long as Mainz and Schalke deliver. #dscVfB – SvenSation (@sven_sation) January 20, 2021

RB Leipzig is like this one boy who nobody likes, but whom you still have to invite for a birthday – and in the end he spoils everyone’s mood. #RBLFCU – WUMMS (@WUMMSSS) January 20, 2021

Boys, result or not, this first half of the season was absolutely amazing ❤️

You can’t define pride as a Unioner here, just continue, because that’s how we achieve our goal of relegation ??

Iron!#RBLFCU #fcunion – ʟᴇɴɴʏ ♒️ (@lnrtunion) January 20, 2021