Cologne wins the Rheinderby against Gladbach, but disturbing statements from the team bus are superimposed on the sporty. In focus: FC professional Dominik Drexler. Even club idol Lukas Podolski reports – with drastic words.

The Cologne professionals celebrate their second goal against Gladbach. But not everyone at FC is happy

W.A few hours before the derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening, Dominick Drexler from 1. FC Köln apologized for a statement in a video that had previously caused a stir on the Internet. In the recording, according to a report by the “Bild” newspaper, Drexler can be heard disparagingly about FC fans.

“Haha, such spacks”, the 30-year-old is said to have said loudly “Express” when looking at the Ultras. Other players, on the other hand, felt disturbed while playing cards. Drexler was “devastated” according to statements by friends and should deeply regret his words.

He grew up with the club and was a fan himself, said the midfielder in a statement published on the club’s website on Saturday afternoon. “I can therefore absolutely understand that my statements have hurt a large number of our fans and they have found it insulting.” He wanted to apologize “sincerely and sincerely” to the FC supporters.

The said video was recorded from the team bus when the team left on Friday evening for the game in Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening. FC fans said goodbye to the team with a pyro action.

The post on the club website also contained a statement from the FC professionals. It said, among other things, that the support during the descent “made us all very happy”. Many of the players would have therefore made videos and sent them to friends and family.

“The statement from Drex that was sent unnoticed was wrong,” it said. “But mistakes happen – to all of us, on and off the pitch.” It is now important to stand together as a team and to “critically deal with” the incident internally. Personal conversations with fans should also be sought.

“Unbelievable”, wrote ex-FC striker Lukas Podolski on Twitter. Anyone who insults their own fans “doesn’t deserve this jersey,” said the club’s tweet.

The 2: 1 (1: 1) of Cologne against Gladbach was almost a minor matter with all the hustle and bustle around Drexler. Elvis Rexhbecaj gave FC the lead after just three minutes, Florian Neuhaus equalized for Borussia (16.). In the second half, Rexhbecaj even shot the guests to victory (55th).