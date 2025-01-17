After the next defeat, Nuri Sahin hurried wordlessly down the stairs towards the dressing room, the fans who had traveled with him reacted furiously: After the third defeat in the third game of the year, the situation at Borussia Dortmund is getting worse. The 0:2 (0:1) at Eintracht Frankfurt caused Sahin’s coaching chair to wobble alarmingly, and the SGE fans couldn’t help but hear the malicious chants of “Sahin out”.

Hugo Ekitiké (18th) and Oscar Höjlund (90th + 2) ensured the deserved victory for Eintracht, who had to do without their striker Omar Marmoush, who was willing to leave. But the Egyptian was hardly missed because BVB again appeared far too harmless three days after the embarrassing 4-2 defeat in Kiel. When the Westphalians trotted over to their own fans after the game, they quickly turned around in view of the angry faces.

“It’s a results sport and we couldn’t get a result again,” said Pascal Groß at Dazn: “It was a decent performance in the second half, but I think that should be normal. We didn’t win the game and we can’t buy anything from that.”

Sahin had been optimistic before the start of the game: “With every hour after the Kiel game my mood was significantly better, we want to look forward.” The game started with great chances on both sides: after around a minute, Hugo Larsson had a pass error Gregor Kobel took the lead for Frankfurt, but the BVB goalkeeper made up for his faux pas with a foot save. On the other side, Serhou Guirassy failed to hit the post with a header (9th).

Raid squad gives Frankfurt the lead – BVB rarely finds access

BVB was keen to control in front of 58,000 spectators, Frankfurt presented itself more actively – and after a good quarter of an hour, Rasmus Kristensen launched a raid, which Ekitiké completed from close range to take the lead. The home team remained extremely dangerous with their quick counter-attacks and created further scoring opportunities through Ansgar Knauff (22′), Ekitiké (34′) and Nathaniel Brown (37′). Dortmund, on the other hand, rarely found access on the offensive.

At the beginning of the second half, the Westphalians recorded significantly more play, became increasingly more pressing and came closer to the SGE goal thanks to substitutes Yan Couto (50th), Jamie Gittens (58th) and Guirassy (61st). BVB seemed to be getting closer to equalizing, but Frankfurt’s largely stable defense continued to prevent any compelling chances. However, Eintracht were lucky when Arthur Theate stopped Guirassy in the penalty area, but there was no penalty whistle (85th). Höjlund then made everything clear with his first Bundesliga goal.

On the offensive, coach Dino Toppmöller’s team still knew how to get close to the goal through quick, direct play – but Marmoush was missing there. The Egyptian will most likely move to England. “It is City, with whom we have been in close contact for a day or two,” confirmed sports director Markus Krösche before the game on Dazn: “The probability is very, very high that he will leave us.”