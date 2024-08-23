German champions Bayer Leverkusen opened the 2024-2025 Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the opening match of the first day. The German champions took the lead with Xhaka in the 12th minute and doubled the lead in the 38th minute with Wirtz. Gladbach reduced the gap in the 59th minute with Elvedi and equalized in the 85th minute with Kleindienst. In the 10th minute of injury time, Leverkusen was awarded a penalty. Wirtz’s penalty was saved by Omlin, the Leverkusen player managed to tap in. Xabi Alonso’s team, just as often happened last season, settled the match in extra time.