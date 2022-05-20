fBundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund and coach Marco Rose ended their collaboration after just one year. BVB announced this after an intensive season analysis with managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke, sports director Michael Zorc, licensed player boss Sebastian Kehl and consultant Matthias Sammer.

“This day is not an easy one for any of us, because the mutual respect among each other was, is and remains great. After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realize that we didn’t get the most out of our opportunities in many areas,” said Watzke.

“Despite a difficult season with many imponderables, I was convinced of our path. During our conversation I got the impression that the 100% conviction of all those responsible is no longer there. Ultimately, we therefore decided together to end the cooperation,” said Rose.

More soon at FAZ.NET.