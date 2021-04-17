Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick announced on Saturday his intention to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the current season, following his team’s 3-2 victory in Wolfsburg, on matchday 29 of the Bundesliga.

“I have announced to the team that I would like to end my contract at the end of the season,” said the technical director, who is linked to Bayern until 2024, in statements to the television channel Sky.

Flick is the manager who led Bayern Munich to conquer the previous edition of the Champions League. This season, as he cruises to win the Bundesliga, he has just been eliminated in the fight for La Orejona at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG.

Asked about his possible future as the new Germany coach, since Joachim Löw will leave the post after the European Championship, he assured that there is nothing decided for now on the matter.

The news that shook Bayern Munich came minutes after they stopped the bad drink for the elimination of the Champions League on Tuesday against Paris Saint-Germain with the 3-2 over Wolfsburg that brings the Bavarian club closer to its ninth consecutive title.

With five days remaining, Bayern Munich increased their lead over RB Leipzig (2nd) to seven points, who drew goalless against Hoffenheim (12th) on Friday.

A double (15 and 37) from his new prodigy, Jamal Musiala, just 18 years old, and a goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting (24) in the first half put the game on track for the Bavarian giant. Wolfsburg cut differences twice thanks to Dutchman Wout Weghorst (35) and Maximilian Philipp (54).

With 68 points, Bayern have a comfortable advantage over Leipzig (61) and Wolfsburg (54), which despite their defeat do not see their podium position weakened thanks to the 4-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt (4th with 53 ) against Borussia Mönchengladbach (7th).

