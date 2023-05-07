TWith a big smile, homas Tuchel grabbed every available Bayern player to hug him. The players of the soccer record champions were also relieved: Despite another unconvincing performance, the Munich team took the hurdle at favorite opponent Werder Bremen and increased the pressure on Borussia Dortmund.

After the hard-fought 2-1 (0-0) on Saturday in the sold-out Weser Stadium, Bayern are four points ahead of Dortmund, who host VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday evening (5:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

“Very important. We knew if we won it would be a nicer weekend. The joy in the dressing room was huge. We cheered,” said goal scorer Serge Gnabry on Sky. “We’ve done our job and given ourselves a bit of a cushion.”

Hard work in Munich

Bayern remained unbeaten in the 27th game in a row against Bremen and thus set a new record. Werder’s last home win against Bayern Munich dates back to October 2006. However, Bayern had to work hard for their next success on the Weser.

National player Gnabry gave the guests the lead in front of 42,100 spectators in the sold-out Weser Stadium in the 62nd minute, which substitute Leroy Sané (72nd) increased. Niklas Schmidt (87′), who had just come on as a substitute, gave the Werder fans hope again in the final minutes – in the end in vain.







The defense of the title has come a step closer for the star ensemble from the Isar. Three more victories, then Bayern and Julian Nagelsmann’s successor, Tuchel, will definitely have the championship trophy. Bayern still don’t exude luster.

Miller on the bench

At the Osterdeich, the guests were overwhelmingly superior from the start and won six corners in the first 25 minutes. However, the series champion could not capitalize on his overweight. Munich acted much too sluggishly and sluggishly in the game going forward, so that Bremen had little trouble defending closely staggered. Above all, Gnabry and star newcomer Sadio Mané disappointed again. Bayern coach Tuchel despaired again and again on the sidelines.

Before the game, Tuchel spoke of a “razor-thin” decision against Thomas Müller in the starting XI. “There will always be that at Bayern Munich,” said Tuchel shortly before kick-off on Sky. “I have decisions to make, I’m a big fan of Thomas.” He “already knows what I have in him,” added Tuchel. “Everything is good.”







Bremen missed the lead

Müller and national player Sané initially followed the uninspired approach of the league leaders from the bench. Apart from a great header chance from Benjamin Pavard, which Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka parried in the 21st minute, Bayern didn’t achieve much.

As the season progressed, Bremen became bolder. Ten minutes before the break, Christian Groß suddenly appeared in the Munich penalty area after a fine solo, but shot over the Bayern goal. Again and again, the fast Romano Schmid, who was somewhat surprisingly preferred to Maximilian Philipp, and Marvin Ducksch put pinpricks – Tuchel’s mood on the sidelines did not improve.

That changed after the change of sides. Bayern initially struggled and continued to be too slow in building up the game. But then Gnabry suddenly found himself completely free in the Bremen penalty area and broke the spell.

Despite all their efforts, Werder lacked the means to turn things around. Tuchel brought on Müller and Sané in the 64th minute. The latter initially ensured calm after a fine pass from Noussair Mazraoui before Schmidt built up tension again with a strong long-range shot.