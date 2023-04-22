Bundesliga | Bayern Munich lost again, the opponent’s power arm was too much

Bayern went from a leading position to a clear defeat as a guest of Mainz.

Football The sluggish performances of the German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich continued on Saturday, when the team suffered a 1-3 loss away to Mainz. Bayern have won only two matches since the club changed their head coach at the end of March.

Julian Nagelsmann replaced by Thomas Tuchel the balance in seven matches is two wins, two draws and three losses. Nagelsmann experienced three losses in his 37 games this season.

Bayern took the lead at the break as a guest of Mainz Sadio Mane after completing his first goal since October. However, Mainz hit a huge three-goal spurt when Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Martin forged a handsome victory for the home team between the 65th and 79th minutes.

“We were knocked out. We didn’t have the energy to react, I don’t know why,” Tuchel sighed and painfully promised his team, which has been struggling recently, three days off before next week’s match against league jumbo Hertha Berlin.