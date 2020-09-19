Bayern Munich sent a chilling message to all their future opponents, Germany and Europe at the opening of the Bundesliga on Friday, blasting Schalke 8-0 with a hat-trick of Serge Gnabry. Bayern’s star rookie Leroy Sané scored once and delivered two assists to Gnabry, for his first start since arriving from Manchester City, for 45million euros. Leon goretzka, Robert Lewandowski on penalty, Thomas Müller and the very young Jamal Musiala, who became the youngest goalscorer in club history at 17, scored the other goals.

“They don’t beat their opponents, they annihilate them”

A few weeks after his cup-championship-Champions League treble, the “Rekordmeister“gave off a cheeky display against a courageous but completely overwhelmed Gelsenkirchen team.”They don’t beat their opponents, they wipe them out“, said before the opening of this Bundesliga the boss of Borussia Dortmund Hans-Joachim Watzke. His little phrase risks becoming proverbial. Dortmund, which receives Mönchengladbach on Saturday for the first shock of this Bundesliga, and Leipzig, semi-finalist of the Champions League, are warned: they will face a monster this season!

Because if Schalke was the first victim of “Rekordmeister“version 2020-2021, it may not be the last. The Bavarian team, which has not lost an official match since December 7, 2019 (2-1 against Mönchengladbach), has put on its 22nd consecutive victory, and display terrifying superiority. While most of the teams are still breaking in, Bayern have given the impression that they are already at their best. The Bavarians stifled their opponents with enormous pressure, never released with three, four or five goals in advance. In front, their automatisms are impressive, even if we have sometimes seen the coach Hansi flick get excited on his bench for the lack of realism of his attackers, who could indeed make the addition worse.



This opening match, played behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Bavaria, has sometimes looked like training. At the break, Bayern had shot twelve times on goal, on target six times, and scored three goals. Neuer manual, in Bayern’s goal, had only one save to make, in the first minute. Back from the locker room, Schalke believed he could play a little higher to prevent Bayern from building. The “Blues” were punished in less than two minutes. On a counter led by the Sané-Gnabry duo, the first erased the goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann and served the second for the ball from 4-0 (47th).

Frenchman Lucas Hernandez starts

Gnabry achieved his hat-trick shortly after (59th), again served by his friend in the national team, who played in place of Kingsley coman, in forced quarantine after being in contact with a person affected by the new coronavirus. Thomas Müller followed up with a spectacular pass from Lewandowski (6-0), and Sané had fun by scoring the 7th goal (71st). Jamal Musiala, a 17-year-old player who entered late in the game, scored the 8th goal (81st), for his second first-team appearance.

The French world champion Lucas Hernandez, used very little last season due to a long injury, had started. In the left side position, he made a barely correct copy, very far from the services of the usual holder Alphonso Davies.

