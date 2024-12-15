FC Bayern, weakened by injuries, lost 2-1 in Mainz for the first time this Bundesliga season, hardly creating any chances – and can be defeated with simple means. Joshua Kimmich speaks of a “dangerous moment”.

Three coaches who have beaten Vincent Kompany so far this season are among the big names in their industry. Unai Emery, the coach of Aston Villa, Hansi Flick with FC Barcelona, ​​Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen, these were the names of the conquerors of FC Bayern in 2024/25 until this weekend. This time it was a little different.