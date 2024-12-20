On the last matchday of the year, Bayern have been undefeated for 26 years, and RB Leipzig also experienced this in the end in a game that started turbulently. Kimmich excels, Kane returns and a player applies for a new contract.

A few seconds after the last Friday night game of the Bundesliga year was essentially decided, a look at the coaches’ faces gave no indication of who was about to win. Marco Rose, the coach of RB Leipzig, stood on the sidelines, his jaw clenched, and he looked in disbelief at the goal into which a fine long-range shot had just hit. Not far from him was Vincent Kompany, the coach of FC Bayern. He doesn’t traditionally paint, but basically he looked over at the crime scene just as stunned. Everything about Kompany said: Nice goal, all right… But we didn’t practice it that way!