The new football season is beginning or has already begun. Almost everything as usual. Just a lot more expensive. Sky and DAZN show the first division, Sky the second, Magenta TV the third. The cheapest combination subscription costs 38.99 euros per month (only for new customers) if you want to see all the games in your first division club and the Champions League, which runs 90 percent on DAZN and ten percent on Amazon Prime. Friends of the British Premier League must continue to subscribe to Sky, if you want Spanish, Italian, French or a little Portuguese first division football, DAZN will continue to serve you. If you need more, book Sportdigital. The desert World Cup in Qatar is also divided. 48 games provided by ARD/ZDF, all 64 matches on Magenta TV. Who can, who wants to afford this in the long run? How should this continue? Author Ronald Reng, who has written numerous books about the world of football, asks the same question, about Robert Enke (2010), for example, about a Bundesliga scout (“Mroskos Talente”, 2015) and most recently about three young men who are in the want professional football (“The Big Dream”, 2021; all books published by Piper).

Peter Korte Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

Do you now need to upgrade your football subscription because your club has changed leagues?