In the first half of the current season, more fans followed the games of the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga in the stadium before. The 36 professional clubs took 10.38 million tickets, which is around 100,000 more than in the first half of the 2023/24 record season. This was announced by the German Football League (DFL) on Wednesday.

The two leagues are “guarantors for high -class football and a great stadium experience. The renewed audience record underlines the importance of clubs in society and the loyalty of the fans, regardless of the league affiliation, ”said DFL managing director Marc Lenz.

While the absolute number of spectators in the Bundesliga dropped from 5.99 million (2023/24) to 5.83 million, the 2nd league is booming: 4.55 million tickets were sold – the highest value in the history of the lower house. There have been shifts “mainly resulting from ascent and descending,” the statement said.

The Bundesliga has an average of 38,079 spectators per game, the occupancy rose to 95.9 percent. Meanwhile, 29,761 fans (2023/24: 27 959) came in the lower house, in which the 1. FC Köln and Darmstadt 98 had relegated in summer, with an occupancy rate of 84.3 percent.

In addition, ticket prices rose only easily: an admission ticket in the Bundesliga cost an average of 26.75 euros, which is 27 cents more than in the previous year. For a standing room, the trailers paid 11.99 euros (2023/24: 11.54 euros). A visit to the stadium in the 2nd Bundesliga cost an average of 22.56 euros (standing room: 12.53) and was therefore also a bit expensive than in the previous season.