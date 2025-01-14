Matchday 16 of the Bundesliga will begin this Friday, January 10, with an interesting clash between B. Dortmund – B. Leverkusen and will end with the duel that faces

FC Augsburg and Stuttgart. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He Bayern Munich has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and leads the Bundesliga. followed by

B. Leverkusen,

Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig close the positions that give access to Champions League.

Besides,

Mainz 05

occupies the position to compete in the next edition of Europa League

and

SC Freiburg

the Conference League.

The most outstanding team

Bayern München is the leader of the Bundesliga

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



Heidenheim, Holstein Kiel and VfL Bochum are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



Hoffenheim, Heidenheim and Holstein Kiel

They continue fighting to avoid relegation spots to the Bundesliga.

Among all the Bundesliga matches of the day, the

B. Dortmund – B. Leverkusen (20h/ DAZN), B. Mönchengladbach – Bayern München (18h/ DAZN) and Heidenheim – Union Berlin (15h/ DAZN). Some meetings that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of the Bundesliga.

On this day of the Bundesliga the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig,

Wolfsburg – B. Dortmund and Hoffenheim – B. Mönchengladbach.

Currently, the Bayern Munich is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the Holstein Kiel has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

Harry Kane is the leader of the Bundesliga

On an individual level, the Bundesliga stars continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green Harry Kanewhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

O. Marmoush as the tournament’s top assistant.