The Bundesbank said in a report that “Germany’s real GDP could fall by as much as 5 percent relative to the current economic forecast” if Russian gas imports were stopped immediately, whether for a voluntary or sudden reason.

He added that this would mean a surplus profit of “180 billion euros” for national production. According to the report, in such a scenario, the German economy will contract by 2 percent this year.

As for the inflation rate, which is mainly high in Germany, it could increase by “1.5 points in 2022” and “two points in 2023” compared to a scenario in which Russian gas imports continue to flow unchanged.

EU member states are deeply divided on the issue of a ban on Russian oil and gas imports since Russian forces began their offensive on Ukraine on February 24.

Oil and gas exports are the main source of Russian treasury resources, and for this reason several European countries want to drain this source.

The German government headed by Olaf Scholz is one of the most prominent opponents of an immediate ban on Russian gas, due to the country’s heavy dependence on this resource.