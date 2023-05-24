EIt has been apparent for some time, but now it’s official: the Deutsche Bundesbank is slimming down its plans for a new headquarters – because many employees are now working from home and therefore less office space is needed.

The staff of the Bundesbank has been housed in interim quarters for some time. The old headquarters on Diebsgrund in Frankfurt, which is best known for its striking building made of exposed concrete, is being renovated, converted and expanded.

The original plans, which were drawn up under the former Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, also attracted a lot of attention because the new Bundesbank headquarters were to be more expensive than the lavish headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt’s Ostend. However, the ECB headquarters were built a few years ago, and construction costs have risen everywhere.

The costs should go down

The new President of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, has now apparently cut costs. The changes to the plans are also expected to reduce costs. The Bundesbank is also reacting to the “recent sharp rise in construction costs,” according to Wednesday’s statement. After all, the central bank has to contend with high operational burdens as a result of interest rate risks arising from bond purchases.

A central reason seems to be the lower space requirement. The Ifo Institute had just reported after a survey that many offices in Germany’s companies are now empty every day because employees often work from home.







Apparently there are already companies that sublet space for this reason, but this is not supposed to be easy everywhere. There have also been companies that have reported that they are reducing the number of their buildings or slimming down plans for a new headquarters due to the increase in working from home.

40 percent less space required

From June, the Bundesbank will officially offer that its employees can spend up to 60 percent of their working hours in the home office. “This reduces the need for office space by around 40 percent,” said Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

The Bundesbank announced that this adjustment was also unproblematic because the conversion of the old headquarters was taking place in stages anyway.

“The Bundesbank already started the renovation and modernization of the 50-year-old main building in August 2022, which has meanwhile been listed by the state authority,” writes the Bundesbank. “For new buildings, the planning only envisaged 2024 as the starting year.” Now you can get by with an additional building with 5000 square meters of space.