The goalkeeper of Bayern MunichManuel Neuer would be close to renewing his contract with the Bundesliga team this season.

In the Bavarian arc, Manuel Neuer has been trained by technicians such as Pep Guardiola, who have made the most of a facet in which the German goalkeeper is top: the game with his feet.

Manuel Neuer is one of the great pillars of Bayern Munich in its history and is of utmost importance in the achievements made with the set.

Read more: Majestic! Dasha Mart excited her followers after modeling a nice sports collection

Neuer broke Bayern’s unbeaten record in goal (reached 1,147 minutes), held by Oliver Kahn since 1989 (1,012 minutes).

After the game, the president of the white club Florentino Perez told Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that Neuer was the Best Goalkeeper in the World.

In the final, they faced Chelsea, a match that Bayern lost, but Neuer had a good performance: he saved a penalty and converted his shot. After the match, he and his teammates were awarded the UEFA Champions League silver medal as runners-up and he was also selected as the best goalkeeper in the competition.

Read more: Emily Elizabeth steals the eyes of her followers during her visit to New York

Neuer also wants to reach Euro 2024, in which Germany is the host. His renewal would definitively close Alex Nübel’s opportunities in Munich, who will have to find another team.