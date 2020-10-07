D.he federal states have decided to ban holidaymakers from domestic areas with high numbers of corona infections. The ban applies nationwide, learned the FAZ in Berlin on Wednesday from groups of participants after a switching conference of the heads of the state chancelleries of the federal states with Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU). In view of the partly different regulations, this should be about a uniform framework.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced for his country that vacationers from inner-German Corona hotspots without a negative Corona test will no longer be allowed to stay in Bavarian hotels and restaurants from this Thursday. The ban on accommodation should therefore apply to travelers from areas with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The exact areas have yet to be named by the Bavarian Ministry of Health.

Söder explained that this meant “a de facto test obligation for vacationers who come to Bavaria from risk areas”. Because if you can show a current, negative corona test, you can still stay in hotels in Bavaria. However, travelers usually have to pay for tests out of their own pocket if they do not show any signs of illness.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach said that internal German testing obligations and bans on accommodation are not very useful. “We will soon have so many affected regions that the rule can hardly be implemented, let alone controllable.” In addition, offers in Germany would have to be maintained, especially to prevent Germans from traveling to high-risk regions abroad.

Schleswig-Holstein in particular has recently come under fire because of quarantine requirements for travelers from some municipalities and Berlin districts with high numbers of infections. The regulation in Rhineland-Palatinate also has a similar effect. Both state governments were willing to compromise to arrive at a nationwide uniform framework.

Chancellery chief Braun had called for a joint approach by the federal and state governments. If in doubt that everything necessary will be done in some areas, he understands that countries with a low infection rate are trying to protect themselves from spreading, Braun told the “Bild” (Wednesday). “That is understandable, but can only be a makeshift measure, which in turn causes many problems.”

The central criterion in crisis management is whether there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a region within seven days. On the basis of this threshold, the federal government also classifies other states as “risk areas” for German vacationers. In Germany, the federal and state governments have agreed that local countermeasures will be taken in “particularly affected areas” from this mark.