Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar described Jasprit Bumrah as the ‘smart fast bowler’ of the current cricket and said that he had learned the art of manipulating the opposing batsmen in the same way as the bowlers of his country. One of the fastest bowlers to play this game is impressed by the skills of Akhtar Bumrah.

Akhtar said on a channel, ‘He is probably the first bowler from India to know what and at what speed the wind is blowing before seeing the grass on the pitch. This art was previously with the Pakistan bowlers. We knew how we could use the wind. ‘ He cites the example of Apna, Wasim Akram and Waqar Yunus, explaining how they used air during bowling.

He said, “I, Wasim Bhai and Waqar Bhai used to see the speed and direction of the wind and decide from which end we would get a reverse swing.” Akhtar said, ‘We knew the’ mechanic and aero dynamics’ of fast bowling, we knew at what time of the day how much swing would get. I believe that Bumrah knows such things. ‘

Akhtar said that Bumrah is the ‘most capable bowler’ after Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Aamir in terms of cleverness. Bumrah scares the batsmen within just five seconds. He said, “Bumrah scares the batsmen in just five seconds (runup) because of his wicket-taking ability.”