Bumping Akseli Ahvenainen rhymes in the hump hole for the youth World Championship silver: “Absolutely revenge”

Finns hill-climbers grabbed the top success of the millennium Olympic champion (2002) and world champion (1999) Janne Lahtelan under.

It has been quieter in recent years, but now there are signs of improvement again.

They were given by an 18-year-old from Helsinki Akseli Åland, who dropped to the Youth World Championship silver in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Sunday. Two years ago, Åland won the World Championship bronze in Italy.

“This was definitely a revenge for the World Cup in Kazakhstan and the polishing of the medal in Valmalenco bronze. It wasn’t an easy hill, and that’s why this feels even better, ”Ahvenainen said in a press release.

Åland said he made three fairly steady declines.

“At first on the bill I took a little more, on the second I put a little more into the game and on the third I came down with a pretty good rumble. ”

Åland is studying in Åre Alpine High School in Sweden.

“I’ve always gone my path somehow a little bit of its own. Part of the reason is that I live in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the rest of the Finnish team lives mainly in Jyväskylä. I also wanted to ensure good conditions and opportunities for training, so I thought that a sports high school in Åre, Sweden, would be the right solution to my current situation, ”Ahvenainen said in December last year. In an interview with Ski Sport Finland.

About Finns Severi Vierelä ranked fifth. In women Riikka Voutilainen was 15th.

On Monday, the World Championships will continue with a twin landing. The Finnish quartet is Voutilainen, Åland, Aleksi Kaisla and Vierelä.