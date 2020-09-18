OnePlus has launched ‘OnePlus Fridays’. On OnePlus Friday, the company will offer attractive offers and rewards to OnePlus community members on the official website every Friday.Recently, OnePlus Red Cable Club has touched 20 lakh members. Now the brand has launched OnePlus Fridays to improve the growing community in India and their online shopping experience. Under this, users can buy gray and blue color variants of popular products like OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds in a special sale. Apart from this, many other exciting offers can also be found from Oneplus.in website on Oneplus.

Samsung Galaxy M51 gets first update

As part of the launch offer, many deals are being offered in the OnePlus Friday Sale on the first Friday. Instant cashback of 8 thousand rupees is being offered on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card and Debit Card EMI. Apart from this, the company is also offering a OnePlus 8 André limited edition protective cover free of cost after purchasing OnePlus 8 5G. Similarly, a protective case is being offered free on the purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus is also organizing a special lucky draw under which five lucky winners will have a chance to win the OnePlus Buds.

LG Q31 launch, learn price and all specifications

Apart from the offers mentioned above, OnePlus has also named it Red Cable Day. On this special day, OnePlus 8 5G users are being given 50% discount on Red Cable Club users attractive offers like OnePlus 8 Andre Limited Edition Protective Case.

All OnePlus accessories can also be purchased from OnePlus Experience stores with a discount of 5%. Apart from this, the brand OnePlus is also offering free service and 15% discount on taking spare parts from the exclusive service center. For more information about these offers, users can go to the official website of OnePlus and get all the information.

See full specifications