Maruti Swift It is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. This car is getting a cash discount of Rs 15,000. You can get a discount of Rs 20,000 as an exchange bonus. Apart from this, corporate discounts are also available for Rs 5000.

Honda jazz This car gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is also available on this car. Apart from this, a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 is also available. An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is also available.

Hyundai grand i10 A discount of up to Rs 60,000 is being offered on this car. The car gets a cash discount of Rs 40,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Hyundai elite i20 There is a great discount on this car in Navratri. This car is getting a cash discount of Rs. 50,000. Apart from this, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is also being available. Apart from this, corporate discounts are available up to Rs 5000. In this way, you can take a total discount of 75,000 rupees on this car.

The festival season has started with the beginning of Navratri in India. Companies offer new offers and discounts to increase their sales during the festival season. Now, there is a great discount on hatchback cars in Navratri. Let’s know how much discount is being given on which car.