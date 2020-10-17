Amidst the corona virus spreading across the country, there is news that the corona outbreak may increase once again in winter. The government has started preparations for this second peak of Corona. In such a situation, to make oxygen available to serious patients, the government has made a plan to purchase one lakh metric tons of oxygen from abroad. In such a situation, you can earn a good income by doing oxygen cylinder business. Let us tell you how you can start this business and how you will get its license-

Contact the manufacturer to start business

To start a manufacturing unit of Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinder, you will have to contact its manufacturer. The manufacturer will give you all the information from oxygen manufacturing to cylinder filling. After this you can start your business.

These devices will be needed for productionTo start this business you will need a flow measurement, oxygen mask, pressure gauge and cannula. Apart from this, before starting the business, you must also decide how you will set up this business. Also it is important to know about the market of this business.

License for Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinder Business

When any person starts any type of medical related business, it is important for them to ensure that they are fulfilling all the rules to get all the licenses. You cannot start this kind of business without a license. For this type of business, you need a license at the state level.

Your business will have to be registered

Apart from this, where you are starting a business, it is also necessary to get permission from the local board. Also, registration has to be done to start the business properly and legally.

How much investment will have to be made?

The Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinder Business is a big plant, which needs more money to start. For this business, you have to invest at least 10 to 20 lakh rupees. You may need to invest even more in this business. For this, you can take a loan from the bank.

How much will be the profit?

As everyone knows, due to the Corona virus spreading across the country these days, there has been a shortage of oxygen gas cylinders in the country, due to which the demand for it has increased considerably. So in this way, you can earn a bumper by starting this business.

How much risk?

The risk in this business is also high because the pressure in the oxygen gas cylinder is very high. All the people working in this plant have to follow the special protocol. You can earn lakhs of rupees through this business during the Corona period. Along with earning good, you also have a lot of risk in it.

You can also earn by selling to the government

According to the information received from the ministry, in the meeting with the cabinet secretary on October 10, the availability of oxygen was discussed, after which it was decided that one lakh metric tons of oxygen should be purchased from abroad. In such a situation, if you start your business, you can also sell it to the government at a good money.