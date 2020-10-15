The biggest sale of the year, Flipkart Big Billion Day is going to start at 12 pm tonight. In the cell, users can buy their favorite smartphone, Bluetooth earphones as well as smart TV in the best offers and deals. Apart from the discounts available on the products in the sale, users are going to get many special deals. If you shop with the card of State Bank of India in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, you will get 10 percent instant cashback. Apart from this, Paytm users will also get the benefit of cashback in the cell.Not only this, in this cell you can also buy your favorite gadget at attractive no-cost EMI. For the time being, let us know about some of the best deals available on smartphones, earphones and smart TVs in cell.

Best deals on smartphones:

Poco M2 Pro

In cell, you can buy this phone for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 16,999. An exchange offer of up to Rs 13,350 can be availed by purchasing this phone. This phone with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory has a 48 megapixel quad camera setup. The phone is equipped with 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 720G processor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

You can order this phone after a discount in the cell for Rs 77,999. Prior to the sale, the price of this phone on Flipkart was 83,000 rupees. The phone has a 64-megapixel quad camera setup and a 10-megapixel front camera. This phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage has an Exynos 990 processor.

Reality C12

You can buy this phone priced at Rs 10,999 for Rs 8,999 in the cell. This phone with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage has a 6000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor. For photography, you will get triple rear camera setup in this phone.

Best Offer on Smart TV:

Kodak 50 Inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

You can buy this smart TV in Big Billion Day Sale after a discount of 32 percent for Rs 28,999. This TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 30W speaker.

Reality 43 Inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV

You can buy this Realme Smart TV priced at Rs 25,999 in Amazon cell for Rs 22,999. Working on Android OS, this TV offers a refresh rate of 90Hz with 24W speaker output.

Mi 4X Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

You can buy this smart TV priced at Rs 34,999 for Rs 31,999 in the cell. This TV has 20 Watt speakers for sound. Coming with a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV works on Android OS.

Big bang on wireless Bluetooth headsets:

Reality Buds Wireless Bluetooth Headsets

In the Big Billion Day Sale, you can order these fabulous buds for Rs 1,799 instead of Rs 1,999. These buds come with a battery life of 12 hours. Bluetooth 5.0 has been provided for connectivity in these buds with extra base.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bluetooth Headsets

In this sale, which runs till October 21, you can buy these Buds of OnePlus for a discount of Rs 1,999. These OnePlus Buds that come with Mike offer 20 hours of playtime. Their range is 10 meters and for connectivity it gets Bluetooth 5.0.