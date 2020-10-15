The festive season has started all over the country. In such a situation, the electronic market is full of discounts and great offers. The Big Billion Days (BBD) sale will run on Flipkart from October 16 to 21. In this cell, you can find great deals on everything from smart TVs to washing machines.

Best deals will be available on TV

You will also get a great discount on the discounted SmartTV on OnePlus TV in the Big Billion Days (BBD) cell. You will get the best discount on this company’s Y TV series, buy OnePlus 32-inch HD TV for Rs 13,999. Apart from this, the company’s 43-inch full HD Android TV can be purchased for Rs 23,999. Let us tell you that Y TV series is a cheap and affordable series of the company.

If you are planning to buy Thomson’s TV, then you will get many good offers on the company’s TV under the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Under the best price, the company’s 24-inch LED HD TV can be purchased for Rs 5,999. While its 75-inch OATHPRO series SmartTV can be purchased for just Rs 94,499. At this time, the company has great smart TVs ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches, and has received very good ratings on Flipkart. In terms of features and technology, these TVs give much better performance.

Get great offers on washing machine

There will be many good offers on washing in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starting on October 17. While this cell for Prime Members will start from October 16. In this sale, you will get a good deal on semi-automatic washing machine of American brand White-Westinghouse. Apart from this, HDFC card holders will also get an Instant Cash Discount of 10%. The company’s washing machine price goes from Rs 7,299 to Rs 9,799.

Thomson giving great offer

At the same time, Thomson has also brought many good offers and best prices on its washing machine. Recently, Thomson has stepped into the washing machine segment. The price of the company’s washing machine starts from Rs 6,499 to Rs 22,999, and they get much better features and quality. The company has semiautomatic and Fully automatic models. If you use the SBI card, then you will also get an 10% estate discount.

Apart from this, Godrej’s semi-automatic washing machine can be purchased at an initial price of Rs. 8,490, while haier’s washing machine can be purchased for an initial price of Rs. 7,990. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can extend a one-year warranty by paying just Rs 99 on TV, apart from this you can also take advantage of many other offers.

These offers are available for headphones and speakers

At the same time, up to 80 percent discount can be given to users on headphones and speakers in the Flipkart Big Billion Days cell. During the sale, you will get expensive headphones of many brands at a very low price. It includes Bluetooth headset, true wireless headphones as well as Bluetooth speakers and soundbar. You will get discounts on all products according to different offers.

Offers on these devices

In this cell of Flipkart, you will get discounts on the headphones and speakers of many popular brands. This festive season, if you are thinking of buying Bluetooth headphones then you can buy boAt Rockerz 255F Pro. In this cell, this device will be available for just Rs 1,599. Apart from this, PTron Avento Plus Magnetic wireless headphones are available for just Rs 699. At the same time, there will be a chance to buy Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for just Rs 1,999. Whereas boAt Airdopes 381 True Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is available for only Rs 1,899.

