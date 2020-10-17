LG G8X Dual Screen

LG’s popular dual screen phone LG G8X users are very much liked. This is the reason why in the Big Billion Day Sale of Flipkart, LG G8X phones worth 350 crores were sold within 12 hours. This great phone from LG Electronics is available with a bumper discount on Flipkart. After the bumper discount, the price of this phone has come down to Rs 21,990. This phone was launched with a price of Rs 49,999.This phone can also be purchased on Flipkart with many more bank offers. You will get a discount of 10 percent or up to Rs. 1750 on purchasing this phone with the credit card of State Bank of India. At the same time, if you pay this phone with Flipkart Axis Bank’s credit card, then you will get the benefit of 5 percent unlimited cashback. Taking the phone in an exchange offer can benefit up to Rs 16,400. Apart from this, this phone can also be purchased at an initial no-cost EMI of Rs 2,444.

Features and specifications are powerful

The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD + full vision display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The aspect ratio of this phone running on Android Pie is 19.5: 9. Talking about the dual screen specification of the phone, it has a 6.4-inch OLED full vision display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Along with this, a 2.1-inch monochromic display has also been provided in the screen for notifications, time and battery information. This screen connects to the phone with a 360 degree free stop hinge.

Up to 33 thousand rupees on smartphones, these are the best deals of Amazon and Flipkart

This phone coming with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage has Qualcomm Snapdragon 855SoC processor. The memory of the phone can be increased to 2TB with the help of micro SD card.

Samsung launches Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker in India, know price and features

Dual rear camera setup is available in this phone for photography. It has a 13 megapixel super wide angle camera with a 12 megapixel primary camera. The phone has a 32 megapixel camera for selfie. To power the phone, it has a 4000mAh battery. Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology has been given in the phone for the phone to be charged quickly.

See full specifications