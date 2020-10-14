During the Flipkart sale in the festival season, bumper discounts are also available on Infinix smartphones. Chinese company Infinix has announced that smartphones such as Infinix Hot 10, Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Smart 4 Plus will get up to Rs 1,000 off during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale starting October 16. . Recently, companies like Reality and Poco also announced discounts on their smartphones during the festive sale. Come, let’s know about these smartphones.

Infinix Hot 10 Extremely Cheap

You can buy Infinix’s very popular smartphones from October 16 for just Rs 9,999 on Flipkart sale. The company has already placed a discount on it. Talking about the specifications of this phone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, it is equipped with MediaTek helio G70 chipset, which has HD Plus screen with 6.78 inch TFT LCD display. This smartphone with 4 cameras based on Android 10 has a 16 megapixel primary camera and 8 MP selfie camera. This smartphone has a 5,200mAh battery.

1000 discount on Infinix Hot 9 Pro

During Flipkart Sale, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will get a discount of Rs 1000. Currently, its price is Rs 10,499, but you will be able to buy it in the cell from October 16 for Rs 9,499. This smartphone with 6.6 inch IPS LCD display has MediaTek Helio P22 octa core SoC processor, which is in 4GB + 64GB storage option. This smartphone has 4 rear camera setup, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Infinix Hot 9 Pro based on Android 10 has a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9

500 Off On Infinix Hot 9

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, you can buy the Infinix Hot 9 at a discount of Rs. 500 for Rs. 8,999. It currently costs Rs 9,499. This phone with 6.6 inch IPS LCD display has 4GBRAM + 64GB storage option. Infinix Hot 9 equipped with MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC processor has a 5000mAh battery and has an 8 megapixel selfie camera along with 4 rear cameras.

Infinix note 7

Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7 will get a discount of Rs 500 during the Flipkart sale. You can buy this Dhansu smartphone for Rs 10,999 in the cell. This phone with 6.95 inch HD + display has MediaTek Helio G70 SoC processor and is in only 4GBRAM + 64GB variant. The 4 rear cameras include the Infinix Note 7 with a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

One can buy Infinix Smart 4 Plus during Flipkart sale for just Rs 6,999. The price of this phone is currently 7,999 rupees and it will get a discount of 1000 rupees in Flipkart sale. This Infinix budget smartphone is with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option, with a 6.82-inch HD + IPS display. This smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery has a dual rear camera setup as well as an 8 megapixel selfie camera.