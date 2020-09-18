New Delhi The IPL festival of cricket in India is going to start soon. It can also be seen on the OTT platform Hotstar. At the same time, subscription to Disney + Hotstar VIP has become a bit cheaper now. In such a situation, people who want to enjoy IPL can take this subscription. Explain that the discount that is being given on this will be available only to customers using Visa or MasterCard credit cards.

In fact, one year subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP which was getting till now for Rs 399 is being given as a promotional offer for Rs 365. This rebate is available only on using credit card with Visa or MasterCard. This means that you have to pay with your credit card and Visa or MasterCard to take advantage of this rebate. This facility is valid till 19 September only.

Disney + Hotstar VIP is the official digital streaming partner of the new season of Indian Premier League 2020 and will stream all upcoming games. If you do not want to use a credit card to take a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar VIP, then you can subscribe through your debit card, UPI ID, Paytm or NetBanking, but for this you will get Rs 399 Will have to be paid

Please tell that this year due to Corona virus infection, IPL is not being organized in India. Considering the safety of the players, this year the IPL is being organized outside the country in the UAE. The IPL 2020 will start from September 19. All teams have already reached UAE to participate in it.

