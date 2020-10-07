Datsun Redigo – ₹ 34,500 discount It is Datsun’s entry-level hatchback car. This car is getting a cash discount of 7000 rupees. Also this month, you will get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the purchase of this car. You can also get early booking benefits up to Rs 7500 on the car.

Datsun Go – ₹ 47,500 Benefit You can save Rs 47,500 on the Datsun Go hatchback. This car will also get a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and an early booking bonus of Rs 7,500 for booking the car before October 15.

Datsun Go Plus – Save up to ₹ 42,500 A savings of Rs 42,500 can be made on this Datsun car. It has a cash bonus of Rs 15,000, exchange benefits of Rs 20,000 and an early booking benefit of Rs 7,500.

Datsun is offering great deals and discounts on its products before the festival season. You can avail cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate offers on Datsun’s cars this month. In October, you can save up to Rs 47,500 on the company’s cars.