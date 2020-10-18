Today is the second day of the Great India Festival started on Amazon. E-commerce sales have increased significantly due to the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, how was the first day of the cell for Amazon is important. The company said that in the first 48 hours of this sale, 1.1 lakh sellers have received orders on its platform. The special thing is that most of the orders came from small cities of the country. Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival Sale’ has started on 17 October. It will last for about a month i.e. the festive season. The sale for Amazon Prime members started on 16 October.Amazon India vice-president Manish Tiwari said, “These 48 hours have been the largest in the seven-year history of Amazon. We have made great preparations for the sellers of Amazon. During this period, about 1.1 lakh sellers have received orders. 66 percent of these orders come from small towns. He said that Amazon has 6.5 lakh vendors on its platform. There has been a tremendous increase in the number of new customers on the platform. 91 percent of these new customers come from metros and small towns and cities separated from the top 40 cities.

66 percent new prime sign-ups from small town

He said that about 66 percent of the new prime sign-ups were also from small towns like Tawang and Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh, Mokokchung (Nagaland), Baran (Rajasthan), Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh). Huh. On the stage of Amazon, we have seen a similar attitude as seen on Flipkart.



Walmart-owned Flipkart’s ‘Billion Days’ sale has started on October 16. Flipkart said that on the first day, around 50 percent of new customers shopping on its platform were from third-tier cities. Similarly, another e-commerce company Snapdeal has said that on October 16, on the first day of its sale, 30 percent of orders were received from new customers. 90 percent of these orders came from second and third tier cities. However, no company has revealed the number of orders received so far.