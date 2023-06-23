Bump in the Basketball League: Caribbean takes out the champion Titanes and goes to the final

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Titans vs Caribean.
wplay basketball league
The current champion and dominator in recent years is left out. Pirates and Coffee Growers, the same.
Caribbean Storm of San Andres gave the big surprise in the season of the Colombian professional basketball league by defeating Titans and qualify for the grand final.
Titanes has been the clear dominator of the tournament, since they had seven consecutive titles, they were on their way to eighth, but the San Andrés box crossed them to break the story.
Caribbean prevailed this Thursday at the Elías Chegwin Coliseum by a score of 83-76 against the Titanes of Barranquilla to settle in the grand final.
pirates fight
In the other semifinal, Piratas recovered and beat Cafeteros, to put the series 1-1. This Friday the second semifinalist of the championship will be defined.
The cast from the capital, which lost at home, was shaken and won 67-82 on a visit.
SPORTS
