Álvaro Morata has killed his ghosts. Returning to Turin has given him back the confidence and wisdom that he never found at Atlético or Chelsea. Andrea Pirlo publicly supported him by placing him as the main substitute for Cristiano (he was fixed and “he had to think about the rest of the attack”), out of Covid-19, and the Madrid native did not disappoint with the two goals that gave victory to Juve at the Olympic in Kiev.

Dinamo was his new victim after the red and white night of redemption at Anfield. After a difficult first part, Morata was quick to send a rebound to the net in the 46th and open the scoring. The sentence was signed in 83 when he took advantage of a remote-controlled center from the right. If it was Chiesa against Crotone, this time it was Cuadrado’s turn to serve an excellent ball to 9, who scored head-on at pleasure sending it into the other post without too much complication. Not an easy maneuver that he executed masterfully.

9

His performance earned him the praise of Andrea Pirlo in the press room, which highlighted the evolution since he saw him for the first time at Juventus as a teammate to now, who is already his player. “We are very happy. He has come with a lot of desire. He has come back made a man. The first footballer I met was a kid who came from Real Madrid on his first experience away from home. Now he is a complete player, a reliable man, who is finding confidence. He can do it even better, “said the former Juventine regista, urging him to keep working.

The accolades have not been limited to Vinovo, they also come from all the covers of the Italian sports press. ‘È Juve di Morata’ (It is Juve de Morata) titles to five columns Il Corriere dello Sport. “Álvaro plays Ronaldo. Two goals to relaunch Pirlo in the Champions League. The Spaniard gives away the victory in Kiev in the European debut”, they state in the subtitle.

In the Gazzetta bet on a film headline: “Morata, il ritorno” (Morata, the return). “The Spanish makes CR7 with a double. A good Juve wins in Kiev 2-0 with Dybala playing for half an hour. Pirlo, happy: “It is a step forward”, they add to the information on a cover that he shares with Lazio’s victory.

In Turin, Tuttosport has renamed him as ‘Bum Bum Morata’ and they are repeated in the comparison with Portuguese. “In the first Champions League game, the Spanish attacker makes CR7 with a double and signs a precious victory for Juve in Kiev. Chiellini’s misfortune was the only negative note of the night, “they explain. In addition, for the preview of the second day, they urge Lukaku and Zapata to repeat a similar performance with Inter and Atalanta. In his view, Morata leads the way.