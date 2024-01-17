Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles has one release date official: March 26, 2024. It will be available for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG), PS5, XBox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. The launch will be preceded by a new one demo which will be available starting next January 30th.

The announcement was made by Tomas Sala, the sole developer of the game, who returned to explain what the game's strengths are: “In less than two weeks, players will be able to return to Ursee and discover the wonders that are in program. Using an intuitive control system, they will be able to build fortresses beyond their imagination.”

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles was developed with the idea in mind of making it as direct as possible in the construction phase, so you can focus on the strategy. This does not mean that building fortresses on steep cliffs has its certain charm.

For those who don't know, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is the spin-off of The Falconeer, one of the exclusive launch times of the Xbox Series

The demo will contain a complete scenario designed to demonstrate the basics of the game.