Tomas Sala's Falconeer series will be a trilogy, the developer has announced.

In a press release to coincide with the launch of Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles across PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Sala and publisher Wired Productions revealed work on a third installation had already begun.

For now, the third entry is being worked on under the codename Project Ancient Waves. While details are still thin on the ground, Sala said the game will “attempt to bring the perspective of the grand world, created over the first two releases, down to a human scale.”



Ancient Waves will focus on the people of this world, the Falconeer developer continued, saying we can expect to hear more about the series' third entry later this year.

In addition, the team said it had plans for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles over the coming year, which will include a mix of free and paid DLC. We will learn more about the game's upcoming roadmap next month.



“Releasing this title is both the scariest and most exciting thing I've ever done. The Falconeer was a darkly wrought work wrought in a dark manner, but this is me at my most creative and unconstrained,” Sala said of Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles' launch.

“It is my attempt to provide the joy of creation as I experience it. The sheer thrill of not knowing what you will create, of uncovering shape and form over time, rather than bending it to your will outright.

“I realize I don't make frictionless experiences in a world full of companies seeking to reduce friction as an easier path to the gamers' wallets. But the positive response from players has been so overwhelming that my searching and exploration now feels like a shared journey, and I cannot wait to see what people uncover”

Our Bertie recently awarded Bulwark three out of five stars, calling it a “gentle and unusual building game that's memorable but missing some purpose” in Eurogamer's Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles review.