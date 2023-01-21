Tomas Sala, the author of The Falconeer, has announced the arrival of a demos Of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicleshis new game, which will be available for the Base Builder Festaka the “Base Building Festival”, which will take place on Steam from 23 to 30 January 2023 and which is described as follows: “Join us: grab your hammers, saws and tape measures and get ready to get covered in dust during the Festival of Steam’s base-building event. With discounts and demos on current and upcoming games, this event is dedicated to games based on the spirit of habitable space-building, whether it’s individual buildings or an entire series.”

The demo will officially be a release pre-alphasince development is still ongoing, but there will be a tutorial and it will be refined enough not to affect the user experience.

Furthermore, the contents of the demo will be playable for as long as you want, therefore without internal timers to respect. You will then have the initial scenario, the only one unlocked and the tutorial. There will also be there Freebuild mode, with which you can build as much as you want with unlimited resources. This too will have no time limitations.

For the rest, we remind you that Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles does not yet have one release dateso we just have to wait to play it and, perhaps, learn more.