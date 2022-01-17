From the beginning of dragon ball there has been a character who has not separated from the side of Goku and that has helped him on more than one occasion: bulma. Both met when the Saiyan was still an infant and their friendship has lasted until these times of Super, although the young blue-haired girl is no longer as active as before.

bulma is the heir to the Capsule Corporation, which was founded by his father, the nice and shy Dr Brief. It is evident that the genius to invent things came from her father but much of the personality of this character from dragon ball we owe it to his mother, Bikini. Although he has appeared relatively little, it seems that he has his followers.

Bulma’s mom gets her own cosplay

The mother of bulma first appeared in the dragon ball original and hasn’t had much of a role in the grand scheme of things ever since. However, he has had a few appearances over the years. In them we have seen her personality quite relaxed, cheerful and totally contrasting with the seriousness of her husband.

Perhaps that is why the mother of bulma has caught the attention of the cosplayer AMH Cosplays who decided to create one about this incidental character. In addition to capturing her very well, it seems that her choice is very much in keeping with her age. Now we can get a closer idea of ​​what it would look like in real life. Here we leave them.

As you can see, AMH Cosplays is a mature woman who has decided to dedicate herself to cosplay. With this about the mother of bulma it shows us that his age can be something that he can take advantage of to play some characters. His costume fit him very well and also included the little black cat, size, albeit in stuffed animal form.

AMH Cosplays shows us that there is no age to enter this world of characterizations. In addition to her cosplay of the mother of bulma He has made several dedicated to his daughter. However, it seems that his preference leans more towards the characters of DC since it has enough on wonder-woman, harley quinn and even of Guy Beast. What did you think of her cosplay of the cheerful Bikini?

For more about anime, we recommend:

[Fuente]