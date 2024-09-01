If you are a fan of Dragon Ballyou will know that many characters appear in various formats, including changes in age, clothing style but also sometimes personality. Among the many heroes and heroines, one of the most changeable is Bulma. For example, in these photographs we can see the Bulma cosplay made by hiyartistwhich allows us to see a specific version of the Dragon Ball seeker.

Bulma, in this version, is a bikerready for adventure and with weapons in hand. She is not afraid to throw herself into the dust and fight tooth and nail to obtain her prize: the Dragon Ball.