Yes there are an appearance of Bulma from dragon ball which is quite popular and of which there is more than one cosplay, that’s the bunny guy. The curious thing about the case about this aspect is that the current wife of Vegeta It hardly ever comes out like that.

He only appears in such a way three times in the first series. The first when he had nothing to wear and he had to wear it. The second was when Ulong copied his appearance to fool the Master Roshi.

The third when they met the Rabbit Men. after that occasion bulma He decided never to dress in such a way again. But her outfit persisted in the series.

That is why there are many products based on the bulma bunny, especially figures. But this appearance also appears in some popular video games of the franchise. Those are the cases of Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure Y Dragon Ball: Origins.

It also does it in Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle Y Dragon Ball Legends. It does not appear as such in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotbut the ears of this outfit.

It is a reference to the past of the series. Based on the above, it is clear that it is popular demand that keeps it relevant in the eyes of fans. That is why it is not surprising that there is more than one cosplay from bulma bunny, officially called Bulma (bunny).

Another featured Bulma bunny cosplay

This time we share another cosplay of the bulma bunny of dragon ball. It is a contribution of the cosplayer chexa (@chexama). As you can see in the photos that accompany this note, she has hair the same color as that of bulma.

He also has the typical bunny ears, and of course, the characteristic black suit. This is complemented by the stockings and a pair of separate white sleeves. The rabbit tail is present.

Regarding the eye color of the cosplayer is very similar to bulma. Regarding his interpretation, chexa said ‘here I leave a post so you don’t forget me. I’ll be more active soon!’.

To the above, he added ‘and remind you that Bulmita’s sexy photoset is coming soon!’. So you can expect more photos of her dressed in such a way. As mentioned at the beginning this cosplay it is one of the most popular and good examples exist.

If you want to know more about dragon ball consult landgamer. We still have more information about anime in general.