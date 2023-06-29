Bullying will become a crime: waiting for the approval of the law

It may seem strange, but if cyberbullying was already a crime, bullying still isn’t. The Chamber, thanks to the work of the Justice Commission and the unanimous vote of the majority and the opposition, has remedied this shortcoming, already noted by the Cassation with various sentences. When the House floor, and then the Senate, approve the law, the bully, especially when it comes to a group, will have dedicated criminal sanctions even if only if they force marginalization of the designated victim, who as the news shows is often a minor. The foreseen sentence ranges from one year to 6 years and 6 months, while minors are entrusted to social services or to a community in case the educational path is not successful. The new law also provides for the confiscation of IT tools used to bully the victims, and equal attention will be given to adults who will not supervise violent minors. The text approved by the Montecitorio Justice Commission is the result of a synthesis of three bills and the co-rapporteur, Daniela Dondi (FdI) explains precisely that “for the first time a rule is being proposed which identifies the case of bullying”.

Bullying, a growing phenomenon

In addition to the sanctions, which also include the aggravating circumstance in the event of group bullying, the focus is on prevention courses. First of all at school, and then with pedagogical and psychological courses for the aggressors. The law also provides for a defined role for the Juvenile Court, with the reference to an enabling law as regards coverage. The phenomenon is much broader than you think: a 2016 Censis study revealed that 52% of boys aged 11 to 17 had suffered violent or disrespectful behavior, while a 2021 study by the Ministry of Education l he bitter photograph represents 22% of high school students who are victims of violence. The places preferred by bullies are places of aggregation, but also the route from school to home and even classrooms and corridors of institutions. Among the preferred victims are foreigners, homosexuals and the disabled, while cyberbullying focuses on girls. From now on, psychological support will be established for both victims and aggressors, often also minors, with the due support of parents, schools and institutions.

The first article of the law explains that “for ‘bullying’ means repeated aggression or harassment, by a single person or a group of people, to the detriment of a minor or a group of minors, likely to cause feelings of anxiety, fear, isolation or marginalization , through harassing acts or behaviour, pressure or physical or psychological violence, instigation to commit suicide or self-harm, threats or blackmail, theft or damage, insults or derision”. If the violence takes place at school, the school director must inform the parents of the bullies and if the education and prevention activity has no effect, inform the competent authority. In the case of a minor who “holds aggressive conduct, even in groups, even electronically, towards people, animals or things or harmful to the dignity of others”, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in agreement with the Juvenile Court and with the involvement of the parents, prepares an “educational intervention project” which also includes “social voluntary work or participation in theater workshops, creative writing workshops, music courses, sporting activities, artistic activities and other activities suitable for developing feelings of respect for others in the minor and for nurturing healthy and positive relational dynamics between peers and non-violent forms of communication”. At the end of the project, the Juvenile Court can “declare the procedure concluded; order the continuation of the educational intervention project or adopt a new project responding to the changed educational needs of the minor; order the custody of the minor to social services; order the placement of the minor in a community, if the interventions provided for in the previous numbers appear inadequate”.

