Bullying Skull: The TPS coach apologizes for his inappropriate shout to the SPV player

“It was me who shouted and it went over. I would like to apologize publicly to the parties, ”says Janne Kainulainen, TPS’s head coach.

Floorball league head coach of TPS in the semi-finals Janne Kainulainen apologizes for his inappropriate shout from the Seinäjoki SPV player in the semi – final series.

“I take full responsibility for that. None of our other coaches have shouted anything. It was me who shouted and it went over. I want to apologize to the parties in public, ”says the floorball website Kainulainen In a skull interview.

The shout was raised by SPV’s head coach Tommy Koponen recently in an interview with Ilkka-Pohjalainen. HS also addressed the issue.

Koponen said that one of his players had been repeatedly ridiculed in the match series.

“I want to publicly apologize to the parties. For my part, it has been silly behavior and I also offer humble apologies in the direction of the league and TPS floorball, ”says Kainulainen.

In an interview with HS, Koponen said that bad behavior and inappropriate psychics had become more common in floorball in recent years and urged the sport community to intervene. Kainulainen, on the other hand, estimates that the situation has improved.

“In my opinion, and I’ve talked with other species-humans, both physical and psychic warfare gaming has decreased a lot. Of course, it always spills. ”